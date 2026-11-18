Apple provides official instructions for cleaning Apple Watch devices using approved alcohol wipes and water, detailing safe band maintenance and water lock procedures.

Apple Inc has issued comprehensive guidelines for maintaining the hygiene and appearance of its Apple Watch lineup, emphasizing the use of specific disinfecting agents. The tech giant acknowledges that the compact touchscreen display of these smartwatches inevitably accumulates fingerprints and invisible grime due to frequent physical contact throughout the day. While users may not consciously realize the volume of times they touch their wrist device, the buildup of substances on the screen and band is a natural consequence of daily wear and tear. Ensuring the device remains clean is critical for both the longevity of the hardware and the personal health of the user.

Approved Disinfectants and Safe Cleaning Agents

Apple explicitly endorses the use of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipes, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for sanitizing the smartwatch surface. These specific approved wipes are safe for use on the watch screen and the majority of watch bands, provided the material is not leather or fabric. The manufacturer advises that these agents effectively remove grime without damaging the device's finish or its protective oleophobic coating. Using these designated products ensures that the electronic components remain secure and the aesthetic quality of the watch is preserved over time.

Also read Apple outage: Users report issues with several Apple services

Substances and Materials to Strictly Avoid

Device owners are strongly advised to steer clear of cleaning products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide, as these harsh chemicals can permanently ruin the device's finish. Apple warns against using abrasive materials, soaps, and other generic cleaning agents that may compromise the protective elements of the smartwatch. Introducing such substances can lead to the deterioration of the screen and the internal performance of the device, potentially causing long-term damage. Sticking to the recommended cleaning materials prevents the risk of chemical degradation and maintains the structural integrity of the watch.

Step by Step Cleaning Procedure for the Device

To begin the cleaning process, users must first power down the Apple Watch and remove the band, particularly if it is constructed from leather. The main body of the watch should then be wiped down with a smooth, lint-free cloth that may be lightly dampened. This is the appropriate moment to rub one of the approved alcohol wipes over the surface to disinfect it. Users can also run the watch under warm water to clear out grime from ports or crevices, ensuring the Digital Crown, the scrolling button on the side, is rinsed thoroughly as well.

Advertisement

Band Maintenance and Drying Protocols

After cleaning, it is essential to dry all possible surfaces of the device completely. Leather straps should be swabbed with a lint-free, slightly moist cloth and then left to dry naturally. Other common bands, such as the Solo Loop, Sport Band, Ocean Band, and FineWoven products, require a similar wiping process but simply need to be dried with a cloth. FineWoven bands, for instance, can be cleaned with a cloth dipped in a mix of laundry detergent and water, then left to dry for at least one day after patting them with a cloth to restore their condition.

Water Ejection via Digital Crown and Water Lock

Once the cleaning process is complete, users must ensure no residual water remains inside the speaker or other openings. This is achieved by powering the watch back on and activating the Water Lock feature. After enabling Water Lock, users must press and hold the Digital Crown to turn the feature off, which forcefully ejects any water present from the speaker. This step is crucial for maintaining the water resistance capabilities of the device and ensuring that moisture does not interfere with the audio quality or internal electronics of the Apple Watch.