Apple Vision Pro Gets a Major Update with New Tools and Guest Mode

Apple's Vision Pro headset is receiving a significant software update that includes familiar tools from other Apple devices, a revamped guest mode, and hopes for future AI advancements.

Apple is gearing up for a major update for its Vision Pro headset, one that users have been eagerly anticipating since last year. This update will introduce a suite of tools already familiar from Apple's other devices, including Writing Tools, Genmoji generation, and the Image Playground. While these tools are welcome additions, some argue they might not be fully optimized for the spatial computing experience offered by the headset.

There are hopes that Apple will swiftly integrate more powerful AI features that truly leverage the potential of mixed reality. Google's recent showcase of Android XR with its Gemini-powered capabilities set a high bar, demonstrating the transformative possibilities of AI in spatial computing. Users are hoping for similar advancements on the Vision Pro, such as intelligent navigation in outdoor environments. Visual Intelligence, a feature that allows users to view tailored spatial content, is also highly anticipated. Industry insider Mark Gurman suggests this app will be designed to revitalize interest in creating and consuming spatial content. Although the Vision Pro initially fell short of sales expectations, Apple remains committed to its development. The company is exploring strategies to boost its appeal, including potentially lowering the price and introducing controller support. Talks with Sony are underway to bring controller compatibility to the headset. However, there's still a considerable amount of work required for the Vision Pro to compete effectively with other available models. Despite this, there's optimism that Apple will eventually achieve its goals. The upcoming update, expected to arrive in version 2.4, will also introduce a revamped guest mode, further encouraging shared experiences and user engagement





