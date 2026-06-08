Apple unveils Siri AI, new intelligence features at WWDC

Apple unveiled new artificial intelligence features at its annual developers conference on Monday.

from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures the peace sign during his final Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 8, 2026.

Apple unveiled new AI features focused on privacy, productivity, and everyday tasks at WWDC26. Apple revealed that the next version of macOS will be called Golden Gate, named after the iconic California landmark. Apple unveiled new artificial intelligence features as it kicked off its annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday.

In addition to focusing on privacy using AI, the company announced how upgrades to its Siri assistant, emphasizing a focus on privacy and how it will utilize AI to help with day-to-day use. During its WWDC26 keynote, Apple software chief Craig Federighi said the company "embarked on a deep collaboration with Google," leveraging technology behind Google's Gemini family of AI models.

Federighi said the companies worked together to create Apple's next-generation Foundation Models, which power Apple Intelligence features across the company's devices. It was announced that the next version of macOS will be called Golden Gate, continuing the company’s tradition of naming its Mac operating system after California landmarks. The name is a nod to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and the surrounding Golden Gate area, fitting Apple’s long-running pattern of California-themed macOS names.

Previous versions have included Sonoma, Ventura, Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite and Mavericks. The company’s personal assistant app Siri is getting a makeover and will become Siri AI later this year. The new Siri picks up conversational abilities and the ability to recognize context with user requests. The assistant will also integrate with more of Apple’s apps to expand its capabilities and get an app of its own.

Looking to distinguish its AI from the rest of the field, the Cupertino-based company pointed out that its Apple Intelligence uses on-device processing on iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers and says its Private Cloud Compute would allow it to handle more complex, server-based tasks while still protecting privacy. Apple said the new models deliver improved reasoning, image understanding and image generation capabilities, forming the backbone of major updates announced Monday.

The World Wide Developers Conference, which kicked off on Monday thousands of developers from some 65 countries at Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters, focuses on software, in contrast to the fall unveiling of the latest iPhones. Cook was met with an extended standing ovation and told the audience he is "deeply grateful to have been on this journey with you" and said "the energy around Apple platforms has never been stronger.

" Cook announced his retirement from the company in April and will be succeeded by John Ternus in September. Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press and FOX News. This story was reported from San Jose.





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