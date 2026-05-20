Apple Unveils New Accessibility Features for iOS 27, including Apple Intelligence for VoiceOver and Magnifier

Apple is officially unveiling a handful of new accessibility functions for iOS 27, which is expected to be previewed during the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8 and released to all users by fall. Some of the new features include VoiceOver and Magnifier, powered by Apple Intelligence, and new natural language features for Voice Controls.

Following the pattern of the past few years, Apple decided to announce upcoming software features ahead of its WWDC keynote. This time, the company is officially unveiling a handful of new accessibility functions for iOS 27, which is expected to be previewed during the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and released to all users by fall.

While the star of this keynote should be new Apple Intelligence features and an, the company already teased a bit of that by revealing that Apple Intelligence will power VoiceOver and Magnifier, natural language will come to Voice Controls, and a few other perks that will make the iPhone, but also the iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro more accessible to users





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Ios Ios 27 WWDC Accessibility Voiceover Magnifier Apple Intelligence Natural Language Voice Controls Reconstructs The Iphone Experience For Users W

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