Apple unveils macOS 27 Golden Gate with standalone Siri AI app and smarter Apple Intelligence features

Apple has previewed macOS 27 Golden Gate with a standalone Siri AI app, smarter Spotlight search, Apple Intelligence upgrades, and refreshed Liquid Glass visuals.

Apple WWDC This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage Updated less than 4 minutes ago Apple has officially previewed macOS 27 Golden Gate at WWDC 2026, introducing one of the biggest AI-focused updates to the Mac in years.

The upcoming operating system brings a dedicated Siri AI app, expanded Apple Intelligence features, redesigned Liquid Glass visuals, and deeper integration across apps like Spotlight, Mail, Photos, and Messages. The company says macOS 27 Golden Gate will launch publicly later this fall, while the first developer beta is already available. A public beta is expected to roll out in July. One of the biggest additions is the new standalone Siri AI app for Mac.

According to Apple, the upgraded Siri experience is designed for more conversational and open-ended interactions instead of simple voice commands. Users will be able to ask follow-up questions, reference personal information stored across apps, and interact with on-screen content more naturally. Recommended Videos Apple says Siri AI will support personal context awareness, allowing the assistant to understand information from Mail, Photos, Notes, and Messages to provide more useful responses.

The company also confirmed that Siri AI in English will arrive later this year. Apple is rebuilding Spotlight and Siri around AI A major part of the update revolves around Spotlight search and system-wide indexing improvements. Apple says it has rebuilt indexing across Spotlight, Mail, and Photos to surface information more accurately and quickly. The new Siri integration also appears deeply tied to Spotlight.

Apple says users can type or speak requests directly into Spotlight, while “Ask Siri” can now appear as a top search result. Reports from The Verge demonstrated Siri comparing information across multiple PDF documents and automatically generating comparison tables. Apple is also introducing “Visual Intelligence” features that allow Siri to understand what is currently displayed on-screen and take actions inside apps.

That means Siri could potentially summarize content, create reminders, send information through Messages, or interact with apps contextually without users manually switching workflows. The company also announced enhanced app actions for apps like Music, Messages, and Reminders, further expanding Siri’s ability to function as a system-wide assistant instead of just a voice command tool. Liquid Glass gets refinements alongside Apple Intelligence expansion Alongside AI upgrades, macOS 27 Golden Gate also refreshes Apple’s Liquid Glass design language.

The update introduces tighter window corner radii and a new global opacity slider, allowing users to adjust the transparency effects across the operating system. The changes suggest Apple is continuing to refine the visual identity it introduced with earlier Liquid Glass updates while trying to balance aesthetics with readability and usability. The broader significance of macOS 27 lies in Apple’s deeper push into AI-powered computing experiences.

Rather than limiting Apple Intelligence to isolated features, the company appears to be embedding AI directly into core operating system workflows. For developers, the update may also create new opportunities around Spotlight indexing, app integrations, and Siri AI interactions. Apple is expected to reveal additional APIs and documentation throughout the beta cycle, particularly around permissions, privacy controls, and how apps can interact with Apple Intelligence features.

As the beta rollout continues over the coming months, attention will likely focus on how Apple balances AI-powered convenience with privacy protections – especially as Siri gains access to increasingly personal information and cross-app context throughout macOS.





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