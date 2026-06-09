Apple Unveils iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 with Major AI Upgrades, Drops Support for Older iPads

Apple announced iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at WWDC 2026, bringing Apple Intelligence and a new Siri experience. iPhone 11 and later get iOS 27, but five iPad models are dropped from iPadOS 27. Only iPads with A13 Bionic or later can upgrade, and AI features require M4 with 12GB RAM or more.

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday with a keynote that unveiled the latest versions of its operating systems, led by iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

The company highlighted performance improvements across all platforms and introduced significant upgrades to Apple Intelligence, including a redesigned Siri experience and Siri AI app that leverages on-device large language models. However, the most talked-about announcement was the list of devices that will and will not receive the new software updates, particularly for iPad users who faced more cuts than expected.

In a surprising move, Apple confirmed that all iPhone 11 models and the iPhone SE 2, released in 2019 and 2020 respectively, will be compatible with iOS 27. This contradicted earlier rumors that these handsets would be left on iOS 26. The iPhone 11 series features the A13 Bionic chip and at least 3GB of RAM, while the iPhone SE 2 also uses the A13 with 3GB. On the iPad side, however, the news was less favorable.

Apple officially dropped support for five iPad models from iPadOS 27: the iPad mini 5th generation, iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation. These devices will remain on iPadOS 26 and continue to receive security updates for the time being.

The reasoning becomes clear when examining their hardware: the two iPad Pro models were released in 2018 with the A12X Bionic chip and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, while the other three feature the A12 Bionic chip with 3GB of RAM. In contrast, the iPhone 11 line uses the more powerful A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the oldest iPad that does support iPadOS 27 - the 2021 iPad 9.

Essentially, only iPads with an A13 Bionic chip or newer can upgrade to iPadOS 27. Apple published the official list of iPads that are compatible with iPadOS 27. This includes the iPad 9th generation and later, iPad Air 4th generation and later, iPad mini 6th generation and later, and various iPad Pro models from the 2nd generation 11-inch onward.

However, not all devices on this list will get the full Apple Intelligence experience. During the keynote, Apple clarified that many of the new AI features, especially Siri capabilities that rely on a local AI model, require at least an M4 processor with 12GB of RAM.

This means that among the supported iPads, only the M4 iPad Air models released in 2025 (which all have 12GB of RAM), the M4 iPad Pro models from 2024 (which come with 16GB of RAM in higher configurations), and the newer M5 iPad Pro models can run the most demanding Siri AI features. Notably, the base M4 iPad Pro models with only 8GB of RAM will not support these advanced features.

Users must check their specific iPad model for RAM to know what they can expect from iPadOS 27. The developer beta for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 is available now, with public betas expected in July and a full release in September





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