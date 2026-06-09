Apple Unveils Customizable EQ Settings for AirPods in iOS 27

At its Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple has announced a significant update for AirPods users with the introduction of adjustable EQ settings in iOS 27. This new feature allows users to manually control highs, mids, and lows, providing a more personalized audio experience. The feature will be available for devices with Apple's H2 audio chip, including the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max. Alongside this AirPods update, Apple has also revealed other notable features for iOS 27, such as improved Siri functionality and enhanced photo editing tools.

Apple 's Worldwide Developer Conference ( WWDC ) is currently in full swing, with the company unveiling a plethora of new features for its iOS 27. Among these, AirPods users have a reason to celebrate as Apple has announced adjustable EQ settings for their devices.

While some users have had limited control over their audio experience through Adaptive EQ or presets, this new feature gives users more freedom to customize their sound. The new EQ settings will allow users to manually adjust highs, mids, and lows to their liking. This feature will be available for devices equipped with Apple's proprietary H2 audio chip, including AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2.

Users will also be able to preview their changes and revert to default settings if needed. This customization option is sure to be appreciated by both audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

In addition to these AirPods updates, Apple has also announced other notable features for iOS 27, such as enhanced Siri capabilities, new photo editing tools, and stronger child safety features. Both iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 are expected to be released this fall





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