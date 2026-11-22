Explore this week's top Apple TV releases including Way of the Warrior Kid, 12 12 12, and Stick Season 2. Get episode details and cast information.

Apple TV users have a robust lineup of new content to stream starting this week, headlined by the drama series Way of the Warrior Kid. This adaptation of Jocko Willink's novel arrives on November 25, offering a compelling narrative for fans of character-driven stories. The premiere is part of a broader wave of new episodes and series debuts designed to engage viewers across multiple genres throughout the week.

Way of the Warrior Kid Premiere Details

Way of the Warrior Kid follows the journey of a shy and bullied schoolboy named Marc, played by Jude Hill. During a single life-changing summer, Marc undergoes a significant transformation as he learns to find his confidence. The story centers on his mentorship under Coach Adam, portrayed by former Navy SEAL and author Jocko Willink, who appears on screen to guide the protagonist through his challenges. Linda Cardellini joins the cast as Sarah, Marc's mother and Jake's sister, adding emotional depth to the family dynamic.

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The series serves as a dramatization of the novel that shares its title, bringing the written work to life for a visual audience. Willink's background as a military leader and writer adds an authentic layer to the character of Coach Adam. Viewers can anticipate a narrative focused on resilience, growth, and the impact of positive mentorship during formative years. The premiere date of November 25 marks the official launch of this new original series on the platform.

New Episodes of 12 12 12 and Stick Season 2

The golf drama series 12 12 12 continues its weekly release schedule with Season 1, Episode 4, titled That's How You Make a Boy Baby. The show originally premiered with a double-episode debut on November 13, followed by the third episode on November 20. New episodes are now released every Friday, maintaining a steady rhythm for fans of the series. This current installment picks up the narrative threads from previous weeks to further develop the central conflicts.

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Also arriving on the platform this week is Stick Season 2, Episode 5, titled Go Time. This episode follows directly after the previous installment, The Boog. The storyline focuses on Owen Wilson's character, Pryce Cahill, as he attempts to persuade Rhea Seehorn's Amanda to coach his comeback swing. The episode also features Peter Dager's Santi Wheeler dealing with a difficult professional golf debut.

Additional character developments occur in this installment of Stick Season 2. Timothy Olyphant's character, Clark Ross, makes a significant admission regarding his financial situation. These narrative choices add tension to the interpersonal dynamics and the high-stakes world of professional golf depicted in the series. The show continues to build its reputation for blending sports drama with complex character studies.

Awkwafina's Culinary Journey and Other Series Updates

Food and travel enthusiasts can watch Episode 5 of Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook, titled Nora Learns to Serve. This eight-episode docuseries tracks Nora Lum, also known as Awkwafina, as she acquires culinary skills. A central goal of the series is the revival of Lum's family historic restaurant in New York. The episode highlights her progress in service and the practical challenges of running a food business.

Viewers can also find Episode 6 of Where's Wanda? Season 2, titled Friday Night, among the new releases. While specific plot details for this entry are less prominent in current summaries, it continues the serialized storytelling of the second season. The addition of this episode expands the content library for subscribers looking for mystery or investigative narrative formats on the platform.

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Market Context and Viewing Recommendations

Apple TV has positioned this week's content to appeal to diverse audiences, ranging from dramatic coming-of-age stories to sports comedies and reality-based documentaries. The inclusion of high-profile cast members like Jude Hill, Jocko Willink, Owen Wilson, and Awkwafina ensures broad appeal. These selections demonstrate the platform's strategy of mixing original scripted series with unscripted lifestyle content.

For subscribers, the weekly release of 12 12 12 and Stick Season provides a consistent reason to return to the service. The premiere of Way of the Warrior Kid offers a new starting point for viewers unfamiliar with the source material. Meanwhile, Awkwafina's series provides a lighter, educational tone centered on family heritage and culinary arts. These varied offerings allow users to curate their viewing experience based on current interests and mood.