Apple TV: tvOS 27 Brings Improvements, But Drops Support for Older Models

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced tvOS 27 with enhanced AirPlay connectivity and a more polished user experience. However, the update will not be compatible with the 2015 Apple TV HD and the 2017 Apple TV 4K (1st Generation), which will reach the end of their software support life.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2026 brought exciting news for Apple TV users. The tech giant unveiled the upcoming tvOS 27, promising a more polished experience and improved AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices.

While details were scarce, Apple hinted at other potential changes that will be revealed closer to the release. However, the conference also marked the end of support for two older Apple TV models: the 2015 Apple TV HD and the 2017 Apple TV 4K (1st Generation). These devices will not be compatible with tvOS 27 and will not receive future updates.

Apple is expected to release a new 4th Generation Apple TV 4K later this year, which could explain the decision to phase out older models. Fortunately, the Apple TV 4K 2nd and 3rd Generation devices will continue to receive updates and new functionality with tvOS 27





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Apple TV Tvos 27 WWDC 2026 Airplay Apple TV HD Apple TV 4K

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