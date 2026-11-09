Apple TV Top New Shows November 9-13 2026

Explore the top five new series premiering on Apple TV this week, including the heist thriller 12 12 12 and the culinary reality show Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook.

The leading new release on Apple TV during the week of November 9 through 13, 2026, is the high-stakes heist thriller 12 12 12. This eight-part series marks the latest major addition to the streaming platform, drawing immediate attention for its international scope and star power.

Leading Heist Thriller 12 12 12 Premiere Details

The primary narrative driver for this week is 12 12 12, a crime drama that premiered on Friday, November 13, 2026. The show stars Anthony Mackie as an FBI agent tasked with hunting a sophisticated thief who executed the largest heist in European history in Zurich. Jamie Dornan also features prominently in the cast as the criminal being pursued.

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Following the initial two-episode premiere, new chapters of 12 12 12 release every Friday. This weekly schedule continues through Christmas Day, 2026, providing a sustained viewing opportunity for fans of action and crime genres.

Critical Hit Nocturne Continues Global Dominance

The serial killer thriller Nocturne holds the title of the most-watched series on Apple TV worldwide. The show features a cast led by Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, Zazie Beetz, and Bill Camp. It has secured an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong critical reception.

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The plot centers on a retired detective who returns to active duty after a victim of the serial killer Jurek Walter, who had been missing, suddenly reappears alive. While the first two episodes launched on October 30, 2026, the fourth episode of the ten-episode season arrives on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Comedy and Sports Series Stick Season Two

The Owen Wilson-led sports comedy Stick premiered its second season on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The show achieved a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as a critical success. The narrative follows Pryce Cahill, a former golf superstar seeking redemption by coaching a rising athlete.

Supporting the lead are Timothy Olyphant and Marc Maron. Rhea Seehorn, the Emmy-winning star of Pluribus, joins the cast for the second season. New episodes of Stick air every Wednesday until the season finale on December 30, 2026.

Reality Cooking and Buddy Comedy Brothers

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook offers a lighthearted alternative, premiering as an eight-part reality series on Friday, November 6, 2026. The show features comedian Awkwafina exploring contemporary Asian-American cuisine. It also includes appearances by Jimmy O. Yang and Roy Choi.

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Episodes continue to release every Friday through December 18, 2026. Meanwhile, the buddy comedy Brothers remains a strong viewing option after concluding its first season on November 4, 2026. The eight-episode season stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing exaggerated versions of themselves based on a long-standing rumor that they may be blood-related.