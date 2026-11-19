Apple TV confirms the April 16, 2027 premiere for its biographical drama about the legendary Las Vegas magicians, starring Andrew Garfield and Jude Law.

Apple TV has officially announced that its highly anticipated series about the legendary illusionists Siegfried & Roy will premiere on April 16, 2027. The announcement was made by the official Apple TV account on X, which released a special video confirming the release date. The teaser footage features Andrew Garfield as Ludwig Roy Horn and Jude Law as Siegfried Fischbacher, marking a significant milestone for the production.

Visual Teaser Features Las Vegas Sphere

The promotional video shared by Apple TV showcases the two acclaimed actors in character, providing the first detailed look at their portrayals of the iconic duo. A key element teased in the clip is a white tiger, which played a central role in the magicians' famous animal-based shows. The footage even includes the white tiger interacting with the famous Las Vegas Sphere, highlighting the grand scale of the production and the city that defined their careers.

Also read Absolute Justice #1 Launches April 2027 with First Absolute Universe Crossover and Exclusive Blind Bags

Adaptation of Wild Things Podcast

The upcoming series is based on the Apple Original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, which was initially released four years ago. The biographical drama delves into the fascinating story of how the illusionist duo rose to fame through their magic shows at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This adaptation brings the podcast narrative to life, expanding on the real-life events that captivated audiences worldwide for decades.

Tragic End to a Legendary Career

The series will not shy away from the darker chapters of the duo's life, particularly the tragic attack by a tiger named Montecore in 2003. This incident marked the end of their performances at the Mirage and signaled the decline of their live career. Although the duo performed one last time in 2009, the 2003 attack remains a pivotal moment that the drama is expected to explore in depth, offering a comprehensive view of their rise and fall.

Advertisement

Star-Studded Ensemble and Production Team

The Wild Things series features an impressive ensemble cast including Jessica Madsen, Brett Gelman, Justin Theroux, Cameron Britton, Darius Fraser, Bill Heck, Justin Bartha, Jason Butler Harner, and Wanda Opalinska. John Hoffman, an eight-time Emmy Award nominee, serves as the creator, director, writer, and showrunner. He also takes on the role of executive producer alongside Andrew Garfield, Jude Law, Matt Shakman, and Brian Grazer.

Executive Producers and Creative Vision

Additional executive producers for the project include Tony Leondis, Kathy Ciric, Will Malnati, and Steven Leckart. Joe Wright and Lulu Dillon are credited as producers, bringing their expertise to the production. The extensive team behind the scenes underscores the scale and ambition of the project, aiming to deliver a high-quality biographical drama that honors the legacy of Siegfried & Roy while engaging modern audiences.