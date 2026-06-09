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Apple TV's Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Dominates Global Streaming Charts

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Apple TV's Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Dominates Global Streaming Charts
Apple TVYour Friends & NeighborsJon Hamm
📆6/9/2026 6:33 PM
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The second season of Apple TV's crime drama Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Jon Hamm, has achieved unprecedented streaming success, remaining the most-watched show on the platform in the U.S. for 200 days and topping charts globally.

Apple TV has delivered a strong slate of content recently, including new seasons of Shrinking and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the adaptation Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Among these, the second season of the crime drama Your Friends & Neighbors has achieved remarkable global success. The show, starring Jon Hamm as Coop, concluded its second season with a dramatic finale titled The Night of the Hunter, which set up a potential third season.

At the time of reporting, Your Friends & Neighbors has been on the U.S. streaming charts for 200 days and remains the most-watched show on Apple TV both in America and internationally, ranking number one in almost every country where the platform is available

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Apple TV Your Friends & Neighbors Jon Hamm Streaming TV Series

 

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