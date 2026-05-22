Apple TV's Upcoming Shows: 'Ted Lasso' Returns, 'Cape Fear' Premieres

Apple TV is set to release several new shows this year, including the return of 'Ted Lasso' and the crime thriller 'Cape Fear.'

Apple TV continues to be a top streaming platform for original programming , particularly in the sci-fi genre. Shows like 'Severance' and 'Pluribus' have gained popularity.

However, shows like 'Ted Lasso' and 'Shrinking' initially drew viewers to the platform. After a three-year hiatus, 'Ted Lasso' is returning for its fourth season, featuring a mostly new cast with some returning veterans. Apple TV is expanding into the crime thriller genre with big-name stars.

'Lucky' is the most anticipated show of the summer, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy. 'Cape Fear,' starring Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, and Patrick Wilson, is another highly anticipated show. The gritty series will premiere on June 5 with new episodes released weekly until the finale on July 31.

'Cape Fear' is not a limited series, so a second season is possible if it performs well. The show's star power suggests it could be a major success.





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Apple TV Ted Lasso Cape Fear Anya Taylor-Joy Amy Adams Javier Bardem Patrick Wilson Crime Thriller Sci-Fi Original Programming

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