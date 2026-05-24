Apple TV's Top 10 Shows of the Last 5 Years

A rundown of the greatest Apple TV shows over the past five years, ranked. The shows include epic sagas, hilarious comedies, and mind-bending sci-fi thrillers. From prestige dramas and dark comedies to character-driven and gag comedies, Apple TV has curated some of the best and boldest television out there. The list features 10 shows, ranging from 'Bad Sisters' to 'Your Friends & Neighbors'.

Apple TV is an impressive streamer that seems to prioritize quality over quantity. Most of their shows are high-quality content, from prestige dramas and mind-bending sci-fi thrillers to character-driven and gag comedies.

The last five years have been especially strong, allowing Apple to show off their library and good taste all at once. Whether you're into gothic horror mysteries, existential sci-fi, or good, old-fashioned spycraft with a side of dark comedy, Apple TV has curated some of the best and boldest television out there.

Here are the ten greatest Apple TV shows of the last 5 years, ranked. 10 "Bad Sisters" (2022–Present) Bad Sisters follows the five Garvey sisters—Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka—who share a dark secret: they murdered Grace's abusive husband, John Paul (Claes Bang). The show jumps between flashbacks of John Paul's abuse and the sisters' plotting and present-day insurance investigations led by two determined agents who suspect foul play.

Each episode reveals another layer of the sisters' complex history, revealing why each wanted John Paul dead and how they may have conspired to end his life. Created by and starring Sharon Horgan (as the eldest, Eva), Bad Sisters is a black comedy thriller with a massive heart. The show blends dark humor and suspense, woven through a touching story about sisterhood.

Horgan wrote the series as a remake of a Belgian show called Clan, but with Season 2, Bad Sisters turned into an original of its own merit. While Apple may keep the show on ice at the moment, a continuation of the show would be both a good and bad thing—the story is over, but the Garvey sisters are so charming we could watch them all the time. 9 "Pachinko" (2022–2024) Pachinko is an epic saga that spans generations, following a Korean immigrant family from the early 1900s Japanese occupation until the 1980s.

The story revolves around Sunja (Kim Min-ha/Youn Yuh-jung), a young woman who falls in love with a wealthy stranger, Hansu (Lee Min-ho), becomes pregnant, and is rejected by her family. She flees to Osaka, Japan, and marries a gentle, sickly minister, Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh), who offers her a new start.

At the same time, Solomon (Jin Ha), an ambitious financier in Tokyo, is confronted with his family's history of discrimination, poverty, and sacrifice while attempting to close a high-stakes real estate deal. Adapted from Min Jin Lee's acclaimed novel, Pachinko is a sweeping, heartbreaking, and visually stunning meditation on identity, sacrifice, and the meaning of home.

The performances by Youn Yuh-jung as the elderly Sunja and newcomer Kim Min-ha as the young Sunja are devastating and moving, while Lee Min-ho steps away from the classic K-drama formula to showcase a wider range of his acting skills. The series was shot on location in South Korea, Japan, and the United States, and it is a gorgeous historical series that is quietly one of the streamer's best. 8 "The Afterparty" (2022–2023) The Afterparty is a two-season anthology series; Season 1 is set during a high school reunion that ends with the death of a pop star.

Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) arrives at the scene to interrogate each attendee, resembling a single-room mystery like Poirot. While every suspect recounts their version of events, their stories play out in a different film genre: an action film, a musical, a noir thriller, and even an animated fantasy.

Season 2 is set up in a similar way but takes place after a wedding and follows some of the same characters from Season 1 (most notably Aniq and Zo‧, played by Sam Richardson and Zo‧ Chao). The Afterparty uses its genre-bending concept to show off a story full of brilliance and laughs; each episode feels fresh, and the cast, which includes Ken Jeong, Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco, is completely committed to their roles.

The show puts together some of the best comedians of our generation in one room, but it never feels like overkill or a clash of personalities; you can tell lots of them are friends off-screen, too, as the chemistry sizzles. The Afterparty was canceled after two seasons, but it's one of the shows worth watching and rewatching (even if you know who the killer is). 7 "Your Friends & Neighbors" (2025–Present) Your Friends & Neighbors follows Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm), a recently divorced hedge fund manager who loses his job and thus his ability to maintain his upscale lifestyle in Westmont Village, a gated community.

To hide his ruin from his ex-wife, Mel (Amanda Peet), his teen kids, and judgmental neighbors, he resorts to burglary, targeting the homes of other wealthy residents. Coop knows best who has valuables they wouldn't miss, and while Season 1 sets him up for potential ruin, Season 2 places a formidable adversary as his obstacle. Your Friends & Neighbors is an engrossing thriller on Apple TV that quickly became a phenomeno





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple TV Streaming Services TV Shows Series Entertainment News Top Picks Ranked Lists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Video's Top Shows: The Boys, Invincible, Reacher, and CitadelThis article discusses four major shows on Prime Video: The Boys, Invincible, Reacher, and Citadel. It mentions the recent end of The Boys, the renewal of Invincible, and upcoming seasons of Reacher and Citadel.

Read more »

Disney+ Exclusive The Book of Boba Fett Ranked Among Disney's Top 10 TV ShowsThe Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off of The Mandalorian, has been gaining popularity on Disney+ and has recently made its way to the top 10, competing with Marvel's The Punisher.

Read more »

Apple TV Shows: A Look at Success and FailureThis article provides an overview of the successes and failures of Apple TV's sci-fi shows, focusing on Severance, Pluribus, Invasion, and Constellation.

Read more »

Netflix's Top Shows of the Last Five YearsThis article highlights 10 of Netflix's greatest hits from the last five years, showcasing the platform's consistent quality of content across various genres.

Read more »