Apple TV’s ‘Sugar’ Is Still Hiding Its Big Twist in Trailer for Season 2

The private eye drama starring Colin Farrell premieres June 19.

‘s private eye getting embroiled in a new case, wearing sharp suits and cruising around Los Angeles in a cool 1960s-era Corvette. It does not, however, mention a huge plot twist that occurred late in the show’s first season, and only really alludes to it one time.

Spoilers — for the season that streamed two years ago — to come after the basics of season two. Sugar is set to premiere June 19 and will again follow P.I. and cinephile John Sugar as he “takes on a new missing persons case, searching for the older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer,” the logline reads.

“As the investigation expands into a sinister, city-wide conspiracy, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right? ”The season two cast also features Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle and Shea Whigham. Watch the trailer below. The final moment in the trailer features Donnelly’s character asking where Sugar is from, and he replies by rolling his eyes and asking, “Can we skip that one?

” It’s likely meant as an if-you-know-you-know nod to loyal viewers, but for those who don’t, here comes the bigJohn Sugar is an alien, still with the bone structure of Colin Farrell but with blue skin and lines all over his hairless head. The twist was revealed at the end of the show’s sixth episode in May 2024.

Just before the quoted part of the show’s description above, it notes that John “stayed on Earth in hopes to find his sister,” who is also an alien. ) is the showrunner for season two and executive produces via his Short Drive Entertainment. Audrey Chon, Simon Kinberg, Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also executive produce. Mark Protosevich created the series.

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