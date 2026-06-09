Apple TV's Stellar Year: Hits, Returns, and Exclusive Sneak Peeks

Apple TV is enjoying a remarkable year with popular shows like 'Your Friends & Neighbors' and 'F1' leading the way. 'Criminal Record' returned after a two-year hiatus and is set to conclude its second season, with an exclusive sneak peek revealing an intense interrogation scene.

Apple TV is experiencing one of its most successful years to date, with a wide range of new projects across various genres gaining significant traction.

The most popular show currently on Apple TV is 'Your Friends & Neighbors', starring Jon Hamm, which has already been renewed for a third season and is expected to return with more episodes next year. The streaming service's biggest movie at the moment is 'F1', a Brad Pitt-led racing film that has spent nearly six months at the top of streaming charts.

Apple TV has made a name for itself in the sci-fi genre with shows like 'Severance' and 'Pluribus', but it has expanded its offerings to cater to all preferences. Another hit show that returned to Apple TV this year is 'Criminal Record', led by Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, which premiered its first season in 2024 and returned after a two-year hiatus.

The final episode of 'Criminal Record' Season 2 is set to air tomorrow, and an exclusive sneak peek shows Daniel and June engaging in an intense interrogation, warning a suspect that everything will 'come raining down' on him if he doesn't confess





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Apple TV Your Friends & Neighbors F1 Criminal Record Jon Hamm Brad Pitt

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