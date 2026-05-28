Apple TV's 'Star City' Shifts Genre with Espionage Thriller Spin-off of 'For All Mankind'

A new spinoff titled Star City from Apple TV's sci-fi series For All Mankind is reimagining the space race as an espionage drama. Creators explain how the Soviet program's secrecy and KGB involvement shape the show's distinct tone, cast members discuss its standalone nature, and the series aims to blend franchise continuity with fresh storytelling.

Apple TV is set to launch a new spinoff from its acclaimed science fiction drama For All Mankind , titled Star City . Unlike its predecessor, which focuses on a sci-fi reimagining of the space race, this new series adopts the tone of an espionage thriller .

Ben Nedivi, co-creator of both shows, explained that the genre shift was a deliberate decision rooted in the historical realities of the Soviet space program. He noted that while NASA operated with some level of intelligence oversight, the Soviet program was heavily infiltrated and controlled by the KGB, with secrecy being paramount. The physical setting of Star City-a concealed base in the middle of a desert-mirrored this need for opacity, influencing the show's dark, clandestine atmosphere.

Nedivi emphasized that the goal was not to produce a mere companion piece but a distinct series with its own identity. Star City delves into the covert world of Soviet cosmonauts and engineers, portraying an authoritarian regime that demanded absolute loyalty and suppressed individual ambition. Rhys Ifans, a lead actor, pointed out the rarity of a spinoff that diverges so sharply in genre from its original.

The creative team embraced this difference, using it to explore themes of state control, paranoia, and personal sacrifice. The cast, including Agnes O'Casey, Anna Maxwell Martin, Alice Englert, and Solly McLeod, echoed this sentiment, describing the show as a standalone drama with a thriller's pulse. Martin highlighted how the espionage elements inject tension and urgency, while O'Casey noted the distinct cinematic style-despite the British actors playing Russian roles, the tone and visual brutality set it apart.

Ultimately, Star City aims to satisfy existing fans of the franchise while welcoming newcomers. By crafting a narrative that feels both authentic to its historical context and dramatically engaging, the series expands the For All Mankind universe into fresh territory. The producers hope that viewers will appreciate this addition as a unique puzzle piece, one that enriches the overall mythos without simply retreading familiar ground.

With its focus on hidden agendas, psychological strain, and the high stakes of Cold War secrecy, Star City promises a gripping, character-driven experience that stands firmly on its own





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Apple TV Star City For All Mankind Spinoff Espionage Thriller Soviet Space Program KGB Ben Nedivi Rhys Ifans Anna Maxwell Martin Agnes O'casey

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