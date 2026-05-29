Apple TV's sci-fi offerings, though not as vast as other streaming services, are notable for their quality and prestige. 'For All Mankind', a standout series, is set to spawn a spin-off, 'Star City', which explores the Soviet Union's role in the space race. Unlike other shows, 'Star City' does not replace 'For All Mankind', which is set to return for a sixth and final season in 2027.

Apple TV has been making waves in the sci-fi realm, offering a curated selection of high-quality shows that, while not as extensive as other streaming giants, provides a refreshing and engaging experience.

Unlike platforms that overwhelm with constant new content, Apple TV focuses on delivering prestige sci-fi, with standout series like Vince Gilligan's 'Pluribus', 'Severance', and 'Foundation'. Upcoming adaptations such as 'Neuromancer' promise to further enrich this lineup.

'For All Mankind', Apple TV's longest-running sci-fi series, is set to spawn a spin-off, 'Star City', which debuts on the same day as the conclusion of 'For All Mankind' season 5. 'Star City' transports viewers back to the dawn of the space race, exploring the Soviet Union's triumph and its impact on the global space landscape.

The show promises to delve deeply into Soviet life and introduce significant characters like Sergei Nikulov and Irina Morozova, while also focusing on new characters working at Star City. Notably, 'Star City' does not replace 'For All Mankind'; instead, the original series will return for a sixth and final season in 2027. Apple TV subscribers can look forward to both the conclusion of 'For All Mankind' season 5 and the premiere of 'Star City' on May 29, 2026





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