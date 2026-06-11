Apple TV's Slow Horses Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Apple TV's popular spy drama 'Slow Horses' is returning for season 6 with new episodes starting September 16, 2026. The show follows the exploits of Jackson Lamb and his low-ranking MI5 offshoot, the Slough House.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Apple TV's Slow Horses officially returns for season 6 with new episodes this fall.

Variety has confirmed Slow Horses season 6 begins on September 16, 2026. This news keeps up the series' tradition of releasing new episodes every September, something that it's managed since season 4 aired in 2024. New installments of the season, which lasts for six episodes, will be released every Wednesday until its finale on October 21, 2026.

As per tradition, the show will continue to follow the exploits of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his low-ranking MI5 offshoot, the Slough House. ScreenRant.com | tv+ Cupertino Report Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ TV/ Apple TV+/ Trivia Now Playing · Sound On How Well Do You Know Apple TV+?

‘Believe. ’ 🍪Ted LassoBiscuits with the boss 🧠SeverancePraise Kier 🐎Slow HorsesSlough House ☕Morning ShowLive from NYC 🚀For All MankindWhat if...? PRESS PLAY → QUESTION 1 / 8TED LASSO 01 Apple TV+’s breakout comedy about a relentlessly optimistic American football coach hired to manage an English Premier League team won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Who plays Ted?

AJason Sudeikis BJon Hamm CWill Ferrell DBrendan Hunt ✓ Correct! Jason Sudeikis — the former SNL cast member who originally played Ted in 2013 NBC Sports Premier League promos. He co-created the series with Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard), Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. Sudeikis won back-to-back Emmys for Best Actor in a Comedy.

A Season 4 is officially in production for 2026. ✗ Cut it off! The answer is Jason Sudeikis. Jon Hamm is Mad Men (and later showed up as himself in Ted Lasso Season 2).

Will Ferrell hasn’t done an Apple TV+ show. Brendan Hunt plays Coach Beard — Ted’s silent assistant — and was a co-creator, but Sudeikis is the title character and won two Best Actor Emmys for the role.

NEXT → QUESTION 2 / 8SEVERANCE 02 Ben Stiller-directed sci-fi thriller Severance became a cultural phenomenon with its eerie Macrodata Refinement floors and ‘praise Kier’ cultishness. What is the name of the sinister biotech corporation at its centre? AApex Corporation BLumon Industries CWeyland-Yutani DUmbrella Corp ✓ Correct! Lumon Industries — the unsettling corporation founded by the cult-like Eagan family, whose ‘severance procedure’ surgically splits an employee’s work memories from their outside life.

Weyland-Yutani is from Alien; Umbrella Corp is Resident Evil; Apex is fictional but not this show. Lumon’s retro-futuristic aesthetic (beige Macbook-era CRTs and long hallways) has become instantly iconic. ✗ Cut it off! The answer is Lumon Industries.

Weyland-Yutani is the Alien franchise’s evil megacorp. Umbrella Corp runs Resident Evil. Apex isn’t a recognisable fictional company. Lumon is the creepy biotech behind Severance — with its Kier Eagan cult of personality, waffle parties, and surgically separated ‘innies’ and ‘outies’





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Slow Horses Jackson Lamb MI5 Slough House Apple TV+ September 16 2026 New Episodes Gary Oldman Kristin Scott Thomas

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