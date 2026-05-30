Apple TV's Sci-Fi Shows Continue to Thrive

Apple TV has consistently produced strong sci-fi shows, with See and Severance being two notable examples. The platform has also introduced a new quiz, 'Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive?' which tests users' instincts and survival skills in different sci-fi universes.

Apple TV has consistently produced strong sci-fi shows, with See and Severance being two notable examples. See , a dystopian epic starring Jason Momoa, ran for three seasons between 2019 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Severance, another dystopian series, was immediately hailed as a modern masterpiece but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. The show was renewed for Season 3, but there may be another long gap between seasons. Severance held the title of being the most-watched Apple TV sci-fi show until last year's release of Pluribus, written and created by Vince Gilligan, the same writer behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Pluribus has been picked up for Season 2, but there may be a sizable wait before it returns to streaming. The show is still one of the platform's top 10 most-watched titles in the TV department, months after its Season 1 finale. Apple TV's sci-fi shows have been well-received by audiences and critics alike, and it will be interesting to see how these shows continue to evolve in the future.

The platform has also introduced a new quiz, 'Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive?

' which tests users' instincts and survival skills in different sci-fi universes. The quiz is based on eight questions that determine which dystopia, galaxy, or desert wasteland the user would actually make it out of alive. The quiz is a fun way for users to engage with the platform's content and explore their own survival instincts.

Apple TV's commitment to producing high-quality sci-fi shows has paid off, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for the platform. The platform's ability to adapt and evolve has allowed it to stay ahead of the competition, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to innovate in the future.

Apple TV's sci-fi shows have been a major factor in its success, and it will be exciting to see how these shows continue to grow and evolve in the future. The platform's commitment to producing high-quality content has paid off, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Apple TV





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