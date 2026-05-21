Apple TV's New Shows Take Over Viewership Charts

Apple TV is experiencing a surge in viewership with its new 10-part thriller series, quickly becoming the platform's top show this weekend. The streaming service has been on a roll this spring with new releases, including the acclaimed crime drama 'Your Friends & Neighbors' starring Jon Hamm and the upcoming remake of 'Cape Fear'. In addition to this new thriller, Apple TV boasts two of the best shows on streaming right now: a captivating supernatural mystery series reminiscent of Stephen King and an adaptation of a bestselling coming-of-age novel featuring Elle Fanning in a career-defining performance.

Apple TV is experiencing a surge in viewership with its new 10-part thriller series, quickly becoming the platform's top show this weekend. The streaming service has been on a roll this spring with new releases, including the acclaimed crime drama 'Your Friends & Neighbors' starring Jon Hamm and the upcoming remake of 'Cape Fear'.

In addition to this new thriller, Apple TV boasts two of the best shows on streaming right now: a captivating supernatural mystery series reminiscent of Stephen King and an adaptation of a bestselling coming-of-age novel featuring Elle Fanning in a career-defining performance. Don't miss out on the best new shows Apple TV has to offer this Memorial Day Weekend. The highly anticipated new original series, 'Widow's Bay', starring Matthew Rhys, is quickly becoming a must-watch.

Set in a picturesque New England town on a remote island, the series follows Rhys' character, Tom Loftis, as he attempts to keep the supernatural occurrences from causing a public frenzy while being a dedicated single father to his rebellious yet good-natured son. With five episodes already released, 'Widow's Bay' is deeply immersive, engaging, and easy to binge, with lean installments ranging from 36 to 42 minutes each.

The series boasts a near-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and is currently trending #2 in the U.S., making it an unmissable addition to Apple TV's lineup. Another highly acclaimed and popular new series, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', is currently the #1 show on Apple TV's worldwide viewership chart. Starring Elle Fanning as Margo, a struggling single mother who becomes an online personality, the series explores her journey into a life she no longer recognizes.

The series features an exceptional ensemble cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman, and is currently available to stream with all eight episodes. With season 2 already ordered by Apple TV and a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' is a must-watch. For those seeking a unique and innovative thriller, 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' is the perfect choice. Created by David Rosen (Sugar), the series blends elements of dark comedy, whodunnit mystery, and intense thriller.

Premiering its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 20, the series offers a fresh and captivating experience. The show follows Paula, a divorced mom played by Tatiana Maslany, who gets pulled into a mysterious web involving a potential murder, youth soccer politics, and more. If you're looking for a thrilling watch this weekend, 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' is a must-see.





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Apple TV New Shows Thriller Mystery Comedy Supernatural Coming-Of-Age Margo's Got Money Troubles Widow's Bay Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

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