Apple TV's Multiview Feature Expands to More Sports

Apple TV's multiview feature, which allows users to watch up to four live streams at once, is now available for MLB baseball, MLS soccer, and Formula 1 racing. The feature is available on Apple TV 4K, and users can access it by selecting a stream they want to watch and then choosing the multiview option in the playback controls or in-stream menu. The multiview feature is available for all three sports, but the method of access is slightly different for each. For MLB baseball, users can select one stream and then choose the multiview option to build a feed from a menu of currently available games and shows. For MLS soccer and Formula 1 racing, users can watch up to four games at once or select a custom setup with multiple cameras and feeds. The multiview feature is included in the Apple TV monthly subscription, and users can choose to highlight each of the streams by swiping over from box to box.

Let's face it: more is better. When it comes to following your favorite sports, it's a bummer to have to pick just one game to watch when there are several happening at the same time.

Multiview has been availableon Apple TV, debuting on MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball. Today, motor racing enthusiasts, as well as fans of both pro baseball and soccer, can turn to Apple TV to watch up to four live streams at once with its multiview feature. You just need the right hardware to do so, and to know where to look to access the multistream tool.

To use the multiview feature in the Apple TV app, you'll need an Apple TV streaming box. More specifically, you'll need an Apple TV 4K, but any generation of that model will work. There are three, with the most recentOnce you have an Apple TV 4K and your Apple TV streaming subscription all hooked up, you're ready to watch sports with multiview.

There are currently only three sports that support the feature though: MLB baseball, MLS soccer and Formula 1 racing. MLB baseball events are the most limited of the three on Apple TV because the company only streams games on Friday nights. Most weeks there are two, and they tend to overlap enough that you can watch both with multiview.

Unfortunately, you just get a main feed for each one with no alternate angles or dedicated cameras to augment the viewing experience. Apple does give you the option to listen to either the Home or Away team's radio broadcast instead of the company's own commentators though. Plus, there's theMLS soccer is the most readily available sports action on Apple TV. Initially, MLS Season Pass was a standalone subscription, but Applein 2026.

This means that Apple TV subscribers get all MLS soccer games with no blackouts with their $12.99 monthly payment. With multiview, you can watch up to four games at once, or you can select the. Apple took over broadcast rights in the US at the start of the 2026 season, piping in the F1 TV streams and Sky Sports feed for each grand prix.

Like F1 TV, Apple TV offers alternate feeds — driver cameras being the main ones — in addition to live timing and track maps. This allows you to watch the main feed and keep a close eye on your favorite driver in multiview. Like MLS, Formula 1 is included in the Apple TV monthly subscription.

In addition to the main races, you can also watch practice and qualifying rounds, and during both, multiview is available. The multiview features on Apple TV 4K work similarly for all sports.

However, because MLB baseball is a lot more limited in the number of games/streams available, the method of access is slightly different there. In general, you'll need to select one stream you'll want in the grouping and the multiview options will appear in the playback controls or in-stream menu. Selecting those will give you the ability to build your multiview from a menu of currently available games and shows.

Once again, you'll be able to watch up to four streams simultaneously — with the exception of baseball. When you're watching an MLB game, a multiview icon will appear on the player controls beside the options for subtitles, alternate audio feeds and picture-in-picture .

Because Apple TV only broadcasts a maximum of two MLB games at once, there will only be three options to build a multiview feed: the two games and Apple'sMLS fans have the ability to watch up to four games in multiview, or up to three games and Apple TV'swhiparound show. The studio show offers live look-ins at in-progress games, real-time analysis and ongoing discussions of all the day's action. To set up your MLS multiview, start by watching any match.

You'll see the multiview icon in the playback controls where you can then browse the available live games and shows. Formula 1 may be the most recent addition to the Apple TV sports lineup, but the racing series also has the most unique multiview options. Since Apple has partnered with F1, Apple TV subscribers get an F1 TV Premium subscription for this season.

However, a lot of what's included with that access is available in the Apple TV app — including the multiview selection. Once you pick your main feed, the multiview option shows up in the in-stream menu just below the main playback view. You can make it appear by swiping down on the Apple TV 4K remote.

In addition to the main race feed, you can create a multiview with a driver tracker, telemetry chart and dedicated cameras for P1, P2 and P3. You can also choose from the driver's onboard cameras for each car. The Apple TV app provides some pre-made multiview recipes, but you have the ability to create an entirely custom setup as you see fit.

Lastly, Apple gives race fans the option of the Sky Sports feed with its commentary team if you prefer that coverage over the F1 TV crew that Apple TV's main broadcast uses. For all three sports, you can choose to highlight each of the streams in multiview by swiping over from box to box. Doing so pipes in the audio from that stream although the video from the others will always be visible so long as multiview is active.

If you want to watch one of the feeds in your multiview on its own, simply click to select it. In addition to multiview, the Apple TV 4K also supports picture-in-picture . This allows you to keep a game or race minimized in the corner of your screen while you browse other apps and menus on the streaming box. The PiP option is also available in the playback controls once you've selected a game, race or show.

And unlike multiview, the feature works with anything you're watching — even workouts in the Fitness app. Apple TV isn't the only streaming service with a multiview feature. Although it's extremely useful for sports, some platforms allow you to use the tool with non-sports content. ESPN was among the first to support multiview, and like Apple TV, it allows you to watch up to four games or shows at once.

YouTube TV also has a multiview feature, and the service provides a selection of curated configurations in addition to itsFubo is yet another streaming service that supports multiview, and like YouTube TV, what you add doesn't have to be sports. Fubo users can add any four live channels for simultaneous streaming.

The feature is only supported on Apple TV and select Roku devices, although the companyLastly, as I've already mentioned, F1 TV Premium has a robust multiview feature. Like Apple TV, you can add the main broadcast alongside onboard cameras, live timing info, a driver tracker and more.





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