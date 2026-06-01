Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles Becomes Word-of-Mouth Hit

Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles has become a word-of-mouth hit, with fans eagerly anticipating the final episodes of the horror comedy series. The show premiered to stellar reviews last month and has been gaining traction on the service.

Apple TV's slate of excellent content continues to expand in exciting ways with the success of Margo's Got Money Troubles , a horror comedy that has gradually become a word-of-mouth hit on the service.

The show premiered to stellar reviews last month and according to FlixPatrol, remained in the middle of the rankings table for some time before starting to spike with every new episode. For a brief moment, the series was the number-one title on Apple worldwide before jumping back to #2 thanks to the Jon Hamm-led dramedy Your Friends and Neighbors. With just three more episodes to go, the horror comedy series is primed to become an even bigger hit.

Apple TV has become synonymous with shows such as Severance, Foundation, Silo, and more recently, Pluribus, but the platform's library continues to expand in exciting ways. The new show, Margo's Got Money Troubles, is a fundamentally different comedy that has proven that Apple's slate of excellent content isn't limited to the sci-fi genre.

The show's success comes as Apple TV is enjoying the success of another show, which couldn't be more different from the first, even though both have identical scores on the aggregator website. The new show is a companion piece to the streamer's first-ever sci-fi series, For All Mankind, and is a testament to Apple's commitment to producing high-quality content. The horror comedy series has been gaining traction on the service, with fans eagerly anticipating the final episodes.

With its unique blend of horror and comedy, Margo's Got Money Troubles is poised to become a breakout hit for Apple TV. The show's success is a testament to the platform's ability to produce content that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Apple TV's slate of excellent content continues to expand in exciting ways, and Margo's Got Money Troubles is just the latest example of the platform's commitment to producing high-quality content





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Apple TV Margo's Got Money Troubles Horror Comedy Word-Of-Mouth Hit

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