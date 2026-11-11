Apple TV's Foundation is argued to surpass Pluribus as the streaming service's top sci-fi series, with season 4 expected to arrive in mid-2027.

Apple TV's Foundation is being presented as the streaming service's greatest sci-fi achievement so far, ahead of the darkly comic Pluribus, which has been one of the platform's most talked-about recent hits. The argument appears in a ScreenRant analysis that compares Apple TV's science fiction output with big-budget fantasy projects from rival services. Foundation season 4 is expected to come out in mid-2027.

The comparison begins with the fantasy race that followed the success of HBO's Game of Thrones. Prime Video's The Rings of Power was produced with an eye-watering budget that outdid Game of Thrones and its spinoff, House of the Dragon, in budgetary terms. Netflix's The Witcher and Arcane also had massive budgets, while HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot is set to match these earlier hits in scale and ambition.

Also read Balmain Resort 2027 Collection

Apple TV Built a Sci-Fi Lineup Instead of Fantasy

Apple TV did not join the big-budget fantasy race and instead focused on science fiction. Over the past six years, the streaming service has released Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, Invasion, Severance and the satirical hit Murderbot, along with a string of other high-profile sci-fi series.

Pluribus is the most recent of these acclaimed titles. Anchored by a performance from Rhea Seehorn, the series is a dark, surreal sci-fi odyssey that centers on the lonely romantasy author Carol Sturk. Carol is one of a small handful of humans who has not been assimilated by an alien hive mind that has taken control of the rest of the planet's population.

Advertisement

The Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan infused Pluribus season 1 with the same unpredictable edge and dark wit he brought to the original run of The X-Files. The commentary argues that, despite the strength of this critically acclaimed show, one epic saga from Apple TV surpasses it.

Foundation Is Based on Isaac Asimov's Novels

Foundation is the Apple TV series that the commentary places above Pluribus. The show debuted in 2021 and is based on the book series by the legendary sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov. Its release date was September 23, 2021, and it is listed on Apple TV+ with a TV-MA rating.

The commentary contrasts Asimov's novels with the television version. Asimov's Foundation novel series is described as a largely impersonal, dry fictional future history, while the Apple TV adaptation is a pacy, twisty sci-fi thriller. The series turns that history into an unpredictable power struggle of epic proportions.

The show follows Lou Llobell's gifted math prodigy Gaal Dornick and Jared Harris's eccentric professor Hari Seldon. The pair work on a theory of psychohistory, a hermeneutic designed to predict the behavior of human populations over eons.

Foundation's Empire and Characters Drive the Story

In Foundation's future, the universe is ruled by the Empire. The Empire is the collective trio of Emperor Cleon's clone Brother Day, his planned successor Brother Dawn, and their shared advisor Brother Dusk.

Advertisement

The triumvirate is shaken by the revelations inherent in Dornick and Seldon's theories. Influenced by the powerful robot Demerzel, Brother Day, Brother Dawn and Brother Dusk soon realize they must reconsider their leadership to maintain power.

The commentary says the series is as morally complex as Harris's earlier sci-fi epic The Expanse, while its sprawling ensemble approach recalls Game of Thrones. The writers add a human side to Asimov's acclaimed books, which makes the characters more sympathetic and engaging. The commentary concludes that this approach lets the series avoid feeling overly didactic or academic.

Why Foundation Season 4 Matters for Viewers

For viewers, the main takeaway is that Foundation is presented as Apple TV's strongest sci-fi series to date. The commentary argues that the show's immersive, richly realized world and complex story give it an edge over Pluribus, even though Pluribus has earned critical acclaim.

The next scheduled milestone is Foundation season 4, which is expected to come out in mid-2027. Until that date, the existing seasons of Foundation and the rest of Apple TV's sci-fi catalog remain the reference points for the argument made in the commentary.