Apple TV's 'Cape Fear' Remake Casts Javier Bardem as a Perfectly Unsettling Villain

Javier Bardem's portrayal of Max Cady in Apple TV's 10-part miniseries remake of 'Cape Fear' is praised as a fresh, terrifying take that may surpass previous versions, bolstered by executive production from Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg have attached their names to an Apple TV remake of one of Scorseses own big-screen classics. A venture such as this might initially seem like a risk not worth taking, until it becomes clear that the 10-part miniseries has found the perfect actor to provide a fresh take on its central villain.

Indeed, the new TV version of Cape Fear ultimately rests on the strength of Javier Bardems unsettling performance as psychopathic ex-convict Max Cady, a character previously portrayed by Hollywood legends Robert Mitchum and Robert De Niro. It is particularly telling that Scorsese is directly overseeing a reimagining of De Niros role in his own 1990s neo-noir film.

He has teamed up with fellow director Steven Spielberg to executive-produce this Apple TV show, which was developed by small-screen crime and horror specialist Nick Antosca. If Cady became arguably Robert De Niros greatest movie villain, then Javier Bardem now has the chance to turn the character into one of the best TV villains of all time. If there is any current actor capable of matching De Niros terrifying portrayal of Max Cady, then it is surely Javier Bardem.

From his chilling performance as No Country for Old Mens monstrous contract killer Anton Chigurh, to his turn as possibly the best James Bond villain this century, Skyfalls Raoul Silva, Bardem has made playing evil antagonists his main calling card. Predictably, his skin-crawling interpretation of Cady is considerably different from De Niros version of the character, but it works just as well in its own way.

Much like Chigurh in the Coen Brothers Oscar-winning 2007 adaptation of Cormac McCarthys famous novel, we are not really sure where Bards Cady comes from, which only makes him more frightening. He tails the Bowden family in plain sight, his every line of dialogue laced with a menace that is only heightened by the facade of peace and serenity he outwardly displays.

In the early episodes of Cape Fear, there is a genuine case to be made for Cadys innocence, which simply makes him more of a threat. Just as Anton Chigurhs silent, stony-faced persistence in his pursuit of murder made Javier Bardems greatest movie role all the more horrifying, the actors softly-spoken, seemingly empathetic version of Max Cady invokes the horror of what is to come in Apple TVs new miniseries.

Yet, Chigurh drives the plot of No Country for Old Men by sheer brute force alone. Cady is a trickier customer. He is slippery and manipulative, with various means of getting to each member of the Bowden family by subterfuge. If Anton Chigurh represents the horrifying inevitability of death and the inescapable problem of evil, then Javier Bardems Max Cady twists the fragility of life and the inconsequentiality of good intentions into a depraved game of cat-and-mouse.

Both are masterful portrayals of thriller villains, but Cady is arguably the scarier character in this guise. Robert De Niro might have left us petrified with his version of the character, but Bardem leaves us looking around every corner for what could be lurking in the shadows. While Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg have not had much of a hands-on role in producing Apple TVs Cape Fear, this star combination of legendary directors is on board for a reason.

The show features slick production and Hitchcockian visual tropes galore, as well as the acting talents of Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson alongside Bardem. It is no surprise, then, that Cape Fears Rotten Tomatoes score is so strong to begin with. With more room for character and plot development than its cinematic forerunners, the show has every chance of outdoing even Scorseses 1991 movie as a work of psychological horror.

With one more episode of the miniseries dropping on Apple TV every week between now and the end of July, it is only going to get darker from here. Those who think they have seen it all from Javier Bardem should tune in to Cape Fear over the coming months





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