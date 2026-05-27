Apple TV's Best Shows Hook You in the First Scene

A look at four Apple TV+ series that captivate audiences with their gripping opening scenes, setting the stage for compelling storytelling.

Apple TV+ has built a reputation for slow-burn prestige dramas, but many of its best shows defy that expectation by grabbing viewers right from the opening scene.

The streaming service's curated approach means each series arrives with something to prove, resulting in pilots that are immediate and impactful. Four shows in particular-Hijack, Severance, The Studio, and Bad Sisters-demonstrate this ability to hook audiences within minutes, making it impossible to look away. Hijack throws viewers into the action almost instantly. The series follows Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator played by Idris Elba, who boards a flight from Dubai to London.

Within the first fifteen minutes, the plane is taken over by hijackers, and the entire seven-episode season unfolds in near real time. Elba's character senses something off even before takeoff-nervous passengers, subtle anomalies-and the audience is right there with him, piecing together clues. The tension is relentless, turning a routine flight into a nail-biting thriller that demands binge-watching. Severance begins with a disorienting premise: Helly (Britt Lower) wakes up on a conference table with no memory of who she is.

This opening immediately plunges viewers into the unsettling world of Lumon Industries, where employees have their work and personal memories surgically separated. The show's first scene perfectly conveys the horror of being owned by your job, setting the stage for a mind-bending exploration of identity and corporate control. With a stellar cast including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, Severance hooks you before the title card even appears.

The Studio uses a different tactic: a painfully long, uncut meeting scene where studio executive Matt Remick (Seth Rogen) must greenlight a project he despises to save his job. The awkwardness escalates from comedy to cringe-inducing horror, mirroring the chaotic reality of filmmaking. The single-take approach makes the viewer feel trapped alongside the characters, and by the end of the first episode, you realize you've been holding your breath through the entire ordeal.

Bad Sisters opens with the revelation that the Garvey sisters' brother-in-law is dead-and no one is mourning. The show flips the typical whodunit structure by telling us upfront that they did it, then working backward to show why. Claes Bang plays the deceased with such odious charm that viewers are rooting for the sisters before learning the full extent of his monstrosity.

This dark comedy balances sharp humor with genuine fury, creating a pilot that is both hilarious and deeply satisfying. These series prove that Apple TV+ excels not just in slow-burn storytelling but in delivering immediate, unforgettable openings that set the tone for entire seasons. Each first scene is a masterclass in grabbing attention and making audiences invested from the very first frame





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