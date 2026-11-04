Apple TV Reveals Snoopy 12 Days of Snoopy Holiday Special Release Date

Apple TV announces the November 13, 2026 release of Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, a new animated holiday special featuring music by John Legend and Laufey.

Apple TV is preparing to welcome the beloved characters from Charles M. Schulz's iconic Peanuts comic strip back to screens for a new holiday celebration. The streaming giant has officially unveiled a trailer for Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, an animated Christmas special that continues the franchise's successful expansion on the platform. This latest installment promises to bring warmth and humor to viewers as it explores a familiar crisis involving the famous beagle and the upcoming festive season.

Snoopy Faces Naughty List Crisis

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy centers on the titular character who finds himself in a significant predicament after discovering that Santa Claus has placed him on the naughty list. With the holiday arriving quickly, Snoopy has a very limited amount of time to change Santa's mind and secure his spot on the good list. The story unfolds during the final twelve days before Christmas, creating a sense of urgency as Snoopy attempts to redeem himself through a series of well-intentioned but chaotic efforts. Determined to fix his mistake, the beagle enlists the help of other Peanuts characters, yet his attempts to help others often land him in further trouble.

Also read Apple iOS 27.3 Beta Reveals Siri, Health App, and Safari Upgrades

Stunning Musical Features and Artists

The upcoming holiday special features a high-caliber musical score and original songs from several popular and award-winning artists. Emmy-nominated composer Jeff Morrow is responsible for the original score, adding a layer of professional polish to the animation. The project includes John Legend's original song Get Ready, which was produced by the legendary Raphael Saadiq. Additionally, Kamasi Washington contributes the track Trying to Get There, featuring Leon Bridges, to the soundtrack. Viewers will also hear a debut of Laufey's version of the classic holiday song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, produced by Spencer Stewart, offering a fresh take on the festive standard.

Apple TV Expands Peanuts Library

The release of this trailer marks another significant addition to Apple TV's growing collection of Peanuts projects, which have become a staple for subscribers. The streaming platform has introduced several new specials starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and their friends over the past few years, keeping the original content available alongside new animated works. The franchise has maintained its reputation for lighthearted and wholesome storytelling since its inception. While Snoopy's initial motivation in the new special appears driven by a desire for presents, the trailer suggests that the storyline will focus more deeply on the importance of being kind without expecting anything in return.

Advertisement

Specific Release Date and Access

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2026, exclusively on Apple TV. Fans looking to watch the special will need to access the content through the streaming service, as it will not be available on other platforms. The release date provides ample time for viewers to prepare for the holiday season, following the pattern set by previous Peanuts specials and movies. This strategic release timing ensures that the animation aligns perfectly with the festive period, maximizing its relevance and appeal to audiences celebrating the holidays.

Franchise Legacy and Future Prospects

The Peanuts franchise has a rich history that includes various films, TV shows, and comic strips that have entertained generations. From the first film A Boy Named Charlie Brown to recent animations like The Snoopy Show, the characters have remained culturally significant. The continued investment by Apple TV in new Peanuts content demonstrates the enduring popularity of Charles M. Schulz's creations. As Snoopy navigates his latest crisis on the naughty list, audiences can expect the same charm and emotional resonance that has defined the series for decades, ensuring its place as a holiday tradition.