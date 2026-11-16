Apple TV has officially renewed the spy drama Slow Horses for seasons nine and ten. The announcement follows conflicting reports from cast members regarding the show's future and recent Bond casting news.

Apple TV has officially confirmed that the acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses will return for two additional series, securing its future beyond the currently filming eighth season. The renewal for seasons nine and ten was announced on Monday, directly contradicting recent speculation that the hit show might be concluding its run sooner than expected. This strategic move ensures that the MI5-focused thriller will continue to expand its narrative under the streaming giant's banner.

Renewal Details and Cast Omissions

The official press release billed the renewal as the continuation of the Emmy and Bafta Award-winning series, explicitly highlighting Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman as the starring force. However, the announcement did not confirm the return of the broader ensemble cast, leading to immediate industry scrutiny regarding the status of specific actors. Notably, the statement omitted Jack Lowden, who portrays the character River Cartwright, despite his prominent role in previous seasons. This selective confirmation has fueled rumors that the creative team may be restructuring the cast dynamics for the upcoming installments.

Also read Apple TV Renews Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10

Confusion regarding the show's trajectory intensified after co-star Olivia Cooke revealed in a recent interview that she is currently filming what she described as the final season of the series. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Cooke admitted to feeling melancholy about the potential end of the production, noting that the creative team had informed her that the series is concluding. She shared personal reflections on the emotional weight of the final episodes, stating that she needed time to recover from the intense experience of filming the eighth season.

Cooke's comments clashed with Apple TV's official stance, which emphasizes the long-term viability of the property. While Cooke expressed that the team is distracted and grieving the potential departure of the show, Apple's decision to secure two more seasons suggests a confidence in the series' enduring appeal and commercial success. The discrepancy between the actor's perception of the show's lifecycle and the network's corporate strategy highlights the complex nature of television production and marketing.

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Bond Speculation and Lowden Career

Jack Lowden's position in the Slow Horses renewal news is particularly significant due to his recent high-profile audition for the role of James Bond. Earlier this year, Lowden was widely considered the front-runner to succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent. He participated in screen tests alongside Callum Turner and a mystery actor, with Sir Gary Oldman himself publicly backing Lowden for the part in an interview with The Morning Show. Oldman had suggested that the casting decision had been made, creating a surge of optimism among fans regarding Lowden's future.

That optimism was effectively dashed on Monday when Amazon MGM Studios officially confirmed that Robert Pattinson, age 40, has been selected as the next James Bond. The announcement was made via the official 007 Instagram account, which shared an image of Pattinson holding a gun alongside the definitive statement that he is James Bond. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, praised Pattinson's magnetic screen presence and quiet intensity, citing his range as ideal for carrying the legacy forward. With Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing, the new Bond era is set to begin a distinct chapter from the Slow Horses universe.

Production Status and Future Outlook

The renewal of Slow Horses ensures that production will continue well into the future, with series eight currently in the midst of filming. The previous season, series seven, has already been completed, and the finale of series six aired at the end of the previous month. Series eight is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV in 2028, providing the network with a major tentpole property for several years to come. The show, based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron, has become one of Apple TV's biggest hits since its launch in 2022, accumulating three Emmy Awards and five Baftas.

The series follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents led by Jackson Lamb, played by Sir Gary Oldman, who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5. The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas as MI5 boss Diana Taverner and Olivia Cooke as Sidonie Baker, a character who recently returned from the dead after a four-season absence. As the show moves toward its eighth and potentially final installment, the official renewal provides a clear path forward for the remaining cast members who are confirmed to be part of the story. Apple TV's decision to double down on the franchise underscores its commitment to high-quality drama in a competitive streaming landscape.