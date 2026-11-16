Apple TV Renews Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10

Apple TV officially confirms the renewal of Slow Horses for two additional seasons, securing its future beyond Season 8 and extending the popular spy thriller's run on the streaming platform.

Apple TV has officially confirmed that Slow Horses will continue its long-running run with renewals for Seasons 9 and 10. This announcement secures the fate of the spy thriller beyond its upcoming seventh season, which is slated to air next year. The decision highlights the platform's commitment to maintaining the series as a cornerstone of its original programming slate.

Unprecedented Consistency in Streaming

The streaming landscape has shifted dramatically toward multi-year gaps between seasons, making the release schedule of Slow Horses an industry anomaly. Between 2022 and 2026, the adaptation of Mick Herron novels delivered six seasons and 36 episodes to audiences. This strict one-season-per-year standard sets a high bar for other hit shows that struggle with production delays.

Also read Olivia Cooke Confirms Final Season Of Slow Horses Is In Production

The show has also maintained exceptional critical acclaim throughout its run. The most recent season, Season 6, debuted with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics described the season as even twistier and more unpredictable than its predecessors, reinforcing the series reputation for high-quality storytelling and sharp writing.

Creative Future and Source Material Limits

While the renewal is confirmed, specific details regarding the plot of the new seasons remain scarce. Mick Herron has not yet penned material beyond the events of Season 8, which are based on the novel Clown Town. This gap suggests the show may eventually steer in its own creative direction, similar to how Game of Thrones diverged from George R.R. Martin original books.

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The press release did not directly mention Jack Lowden, whose character River Cartwright faced a potentially fatal cliffhanger at the end of Season 6. This omission could imply a narrative decision to write out the character or reflect rumors of Lowden moving to Prime Video to star as the new James Bond. The absence of confirmation leaves the actor's status uncertain as the series moves forward.

Impact on Streaming Strategy and Fans

This renewal ensures that Slow Horses will remain a top-tier title on Apple TV for several more years. It provides stability for fans who have followed the series since its inception and signals that the platform values consistent, high-production value content over short-lived trends. The multi-season commitment allows the creators ample time to plan long-term arcs.

The confirmation also solidifies the show status as a global phenomenon. With six seasons already completed and two more greenlit, the series has cemented its place in television history. Audiences can now look forward to next years seventh season with the knowledge that the story has a guaranteed future beyond that point.