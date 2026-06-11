Apple TV Releases Teaser and Preview Images for 'Slow Horses' Season 6 Starring Gary Oldman

Apple TV has released a teaser and preview images for the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed spy drama 'Slow Horses', which stars Gary Oldman as the lead character. The new season will premiere globally on September 16, 2026, and will stream weekly through October 21.

With the series returning on September 16th, Apple TV released a teaser and preview images for Sir Gary Oldman -starring Slow Horses Season 6 . Slow Horses season 6 premieres globally on Apple TV on September 16, 2026, launching a six-episode weekly rollout.

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, leading MI5's disgraced Slough House agents through another darkly comic spy crisis. Season 6 sends the Slow Horses on the run after Diana Taverner pulls them into a deadly game of retaliation and revenge. Apple TV also confirmed Slow Horses season 6 will stream weekly through October 21, keeping the fall spy thriller buzz high





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Slow Horses Season 6 Gary Oldman MI5 Spy Crisis Retaliation And Revenge Apple TV Streaming Weekly Fall Spy Thriller Buzz High

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Slow Horses Season 6: Release Date, Cast, and Plot RevealedThe sixth season of the spy series Slow Horses is set to premiere on Apple TV in 2026. The show, based on Mick Herron's novels, follows the adventures of Jackson Lamb and his team at Slough House, a British intelligence agency where the least desirable spies are assigned. The upcoming season will see the team on the run, pawns in a game played by newly promoted MI6 head Diana Taverner.

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Apple TV's Slow Horses Season 6 Premiere Date RevealedApple TV's popular spy drama 'Slow Horses' is returning for season 6 with new episodes starting September 16, 2026. The show follows the exploits of Jackson Lamb and his low-ranking MI5 offshoot, the Slough House.

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