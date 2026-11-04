Apple TV Releases New Trailer for 12 Days of Snoopy Holiday Special

Apple TV unveils the official trailer for the upcoming Peanuts holiday special 12 Days of Snoopy. The clip follows the beloved beagle's emotional journey to clear his name from Santa's naughty list.

Apple TV has officially released a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated holiday special 12 Days of Snoopy. The promotional video provides the first detailed look at the plot, opening with the beloved beagle writing a letter to Santa Claus. The mood quickly shifts as Snoopy discovers he has landed on Santa's naughty list, prompting an intense emotional reaction from the character.

Trailer Plot and Core Conflict

The narrative begins with Snoopy playing in the snow when his best friend, Charlie Brown, asks if he has submitted his Christmas letter. Charlie Brown reminds Snoopy that there are only 12 days left until Christmas, urging him to hurry. Snoopy rushes to deliver his letter with a gleeful attitude but emerges from the process deeply disappointed to find himself on the naughty list.

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Feeling disheartened, Snoopy retreats to his kennel and struggles to cope with the rejection. His friend Sally visits to offer support, but the situation seems dire. The central conflict of the special revolves around Snoopy having exactly 12 days to prove to Santa Claus that he is not such a bad beagle after all. Failure to do so means he will not receive any presents during the holiday season.

Character Dynamics and Emotional Arc

As Snoopy attempts to demonstrate his good behavior, he faces significant challenges in managing his actions properly. The trailer reveals that the beagle inadvertently wastes five of the twelve days available to him. During this period of tension, his friend Linus offers a compassionate perspective, stating that Snoopy is not inherently bad but simply not great at being good.

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Despite these setbacks, Snoopy refuses to give up on redeeming himself. Charlie Brown notices Snoopy's persistent efforts and praises the dog for how hard he is trying to be nice. The story emphasizes that the holiday season is about much more than just receiving gifts, a theme Snoopy begins to discover throughout his journey.

Release Details and Viewing Information

This new trailer marks a significant promotional milestone for the upcoming special on the Apple TV platform. The 12-day countdown serves as both a narrative device and a marketing hook, aligning the release window with the holiday season. Fans of the Peanuts franchise can now see how Snoopy navigates his moral dilemma before the final airing.

The special fits into Apple TV's broader strategy of offering family-friendly holiday content. By focusing on the classic characters and their timeless interactions, the platform aims to capture audiences seeking nostalgic entertainment during the winter months. The trailer effectively highlights the blend of humor and heartfelt emotion that defines the Peanuts universe.

Future Impact and Audience Expectations

The upcoming special joins a long line of Peanuts holiday adaptations that have become beloved traditions for viewers worldwide. The focus on character growth and the true meaning of the season resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences. Apple TV's investment in this content underscores the enduring popularity of the intellectual property.

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As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among subscribers and casual viewers alike. The trailer successfully sets the stage for a story that balances comedic elements with emotional depth. Viewers can expect a narrative that challenges Snoopy while ultimately reaffirming the warmth and friendship central to the Peanuts legacy.