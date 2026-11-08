Apple TV Releases 12 12 12 and New Shows November 13

Apple TV premieres the Anthony Mackie thriller 12 12 12 and crime drama Nocturne on November 13. Discover cast details and episode schedules for the new lineup.

The streaming giant Apple TV is set to expand its original content library with a significant slate of new series launching on Friday, November 13. This release date marks the debut of several high-profile productions, headlined by the eight-episode crime thriller 12 12 12 and the gripping drama Nocturne. These additions signal a major push into the thriller and mystery genres for the platform during the mid-November programming window.

12 12 12 Zurich Heist Timeline Details

The primary attraction for the November 13 launch is the eight-episode series titled 12 12 12. This crime thriller centers on a high-stakes bank vault robbery that takes place deep beneath the streets of Zurich, Switzerland. The narrative structure is unique, playing out across three interconnected timelines that are built around a classic criminal rule of thumb regarding timeframes.

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The plot is divided into three distinct phases that span a total of twelve months of meticulous planning, followed by twelve hours of intense execution during the heist itself, and finally twelve days of aftermath and escape for the perpetrators. This specific structural choice allows the story to explore the long-term consequences of a single criminal event from multiple temporal angles.

The series features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. Joining them in the main roles are Jack Kesy, Kali Reis, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and José García. The combination of international actors and the specific Zurich setting aims to ground the high-concept timeline structure in a tangible, real-world location.

On the same day, November 13, the first two episodes of the eight-part series will become available to subscribers. This dual-episode drop strategy allows viewers to establish the complex timeline mechanics early in the story. Apple TV has positioned 12 12 12 as a central pillar of its upcoming fall and winter content strategy, aiming to capture audiences interested in intricate, plot-driven narratives.

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Nocturne FBI and Detective Partnership

Also debuting on November 13 is Nocturne, a crime drama that offers a different flavor of suspense compared to the heist thriller. The series focuses on the professional partnership between two distinct law enforcement figures: former homicide detective Jonah Lynn and undercover FBI agent Saga Bauer. Their collaboration forms the backbone of the narrative as they navigate complex criminal investigations.

The central case that drives the plot involves revisiting a haunting kidnapping case. This cold case is intricately tied to a serial killer who is already behind bars, suggesting a deeper conspiracy or unresolved mystery that requires both characters' unique skill sets to uncover. The dynamic between a former detective and an active undercover agent promises to create conflicting methodologies and perspectives.

The cast of Nocturne includes Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz in leading roles. Supporting them are Stephen Graham, Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Poorna Jagannathan, Chrissy Metz, Gary Carr, and Landon Valentin. The ensemble nature of the cast suggests a complex web of characters with intersecting histories and motivations surrounding the central kidnapping mystery.

Owen Wilson Golf Meltdown Drama

While specific release dates for other titles were not detailed in the immediate announcement, the platform is also promoting a series centered on Pryce Stick Cahill. This character is portrayed by Owen Wilson and is depicted as a former professional golfer whose career collapsed twenty years prior. The narrative backstory points to a massive televised meltdown that occurred at the Sawgrass course, which served as a pivotal turning point in his life.

The story delves into the aftermath of that specific public failure and how it impacted the character over the last two decades. The inclusion of Owen Wilson brings significant mainstream visibility to the project, leveraging his established fame to draw in viewers who may be familiar with his work in both comedy and dramatic roles. The show aims to explore the psychological and professional toll of sudden infamy and failure.

Where's Wanda German Original Premiere

November 13 also marks a significant milestone for Apple TV as it releases the fourth episode of Season 1 of Where's Wanda?. This series is notable for being the platform's first German-language original production, marking an expansion into non-English content markets. The premiere of this episode solidifies the show's presence in the autumn programming schedule.

The dark comedy-drama is set in the quiet town of Sundersheim, Germany. The plot follows the disappearance of seventeen-year-old Wanda Klatt, who is played by Lea Drinda. Her vanishing act occurs without a trace during the annual Nuppelwocken Festival, a local cultural event that provides a festive backdrop to the sudden loss.

The narrative tension is heightened by the fact that Wanda disappears after a brief argument with her mother, Carlotta Klatt, who is portrayed by Heike Makatsch. The series uses this personal conflict within a small-town setting to explore broader themes of family dynamics and community secrets. The German-language production adds a layer of authenticity and cultural specificity that distinguishes it from the English-language slate.

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Streamline Viewing for November 13

For subscribers, the November 13 release window offers a concentrated period of new content across multiple genres. The combination of the time-bending heist story 12 12 12, the procedural drama Nocturne, and the German-language mystery Where's Wanda? provides diverse viewing options. The debut of the first two episodes of 12 12 12 and Nocturne allows new audiences to jump into these complex narratives without requiring a long commitment to catch up.

Apple TV has strategically placed these titles in the mid-November slot, likely aiming to capture viewers with extended time during the late autumn season. The presence of high-profile stars like Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, and Owen Wilson ensures that these series have strong marketing hooks. The platform continues to invest in both international productions and star-driven American content to maintain subscriber engagement.

Viewers interested in the intricate timeline mechanics of 12 12 12 will have to navigate the twelve months of planning, twelve hours of execution, and twelve days of aftermath as the episodes unfold. Similarly, fans of Nocturne will be able to follow the evolving relationship between Jonah Lynn and Saga Bauer as they tackle the serial killer case. The simultaneous release of these titles creates a busy but rewarding schedule for thriller enthusiasts.

The addition of Where's Wanda? as the first German original highlights Apple TV's global content ambitions. The series offers a distinct tone with its dark comedy-drama approach, contrasting with the high-octane action of the heist series. This diversification of content helps the platform appeal to a wider range of viewer preferences, from English-speaking thriller fans to those interested in international storytelling.

As the November 13 launch approaches, attention will likely turn to critical reception and viewer engagement metrics for these new shows. The performance of 12 12 12 and Nocturne could indicate audience appetite for complex, non-linear storytelling and intense character-driven crime dramas. The success of Owen Wilson's project may also test the viability of sports-adjacent dramas focused on personal downfall and redemption.

Overall, the November 13 release represents a substantial injection of new content for the Apple TV ecosystem. By launching multiple series on the same day, the platform encourages binge-watching and sustained viewer interaction. The specific details regarding the Zurich heist, the FBI investigation, and the German town mystery provide rich ground for exploration in the coming months.

Subscribers should prepare to engage with these new narratives as they become available. The variety of casts, settings, and plot structures offers a comprehensive look at the current direction of Apple TV's original programming strategy. The debut of these series sets the stage for the rest of the year, establishing key titles that will define the platform's content landscape for the next several months.