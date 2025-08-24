Apple TV+ Price Hike: Streaming Service Raises Monthly Cost

Apple is raising the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service for the first time in nearly two years.

Apple is increasing the monthly cost of its Apple TV+ streaming service by $3. Effective Thursday, the service will cost $12.99 per month for new subscribers in the U.S. and certain international markets, up from the previous price of $9.99. Existing subscribers will see the price increase reflected in their bills 30 days after their next renewal date.

The price of an annual subscription for Apple TV+ remains unchanged, as does the cost of Apple One, a bundled service that includes Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and other services. This marks the first price increase for Apple TV+ in nearly two years. \Since its launch, Apple TV+ has grown its library of exclusive Apple Originals, boasting thousands of hours of ad-free programming across various genres with new releases weekly. While Apple TV+ features popular shows like 'Severance' and 'Ted Lasso,' it has lagged behind competitors such as Netflix and Disney+ in terms of subscriber numbers. \Apple TV+ is estimated to have around 40 million subscribers by the end of 2024, according to a Visible Alpha poll of five analysts. Netflix, on the other hand, had over 300 million subscribers during the same period. Apple reportedly loses over $1 billion annually on Apple TV+. In an attempt to attract more subscribers, Apple expanded its streaming service to Android phones earlier this year. Peacock similarly increased the price of its premium plus and ad-supported plans by $3 in July





