Apple TV Launches 'Star City' Spinoff, Forging First Sci-Fi Franchise from 'For All Mankind'

Apple TV+ has launched 'Star City,' a spinoff series from its longest-running sci-fi drama 'For All Mankind.' The new series explores the same alternate history space race from the Soviet perspective, premiering concurrently with the flagship's season finale. Both shows are now charting highly on the streamer's global rankings, marking Apple's first major push into franchise-building within the sci-fi genre.

Apple TV is entering a new phase — one marked by its continued production of high-quality shows that have attracted acclaim and awards. But this new phase leans into what is currently sustaining many streaming services and networks: franchises.

The streamer has expressed interest in expanding the universes of some of its biggest shows, with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Severance, and Ted Lasso in consideration. However, one of the earliest contenders for a spin-off is the streamer's oldest sci-fi series, and that plan recently materialized. When Apple TV launched in 2019, one of its earliest original shows was For All Mankind. It is an alt-history sci-fi drama about the moon race.

But in this show's reality, the Soviets beat America and became the first to land a man on the moon. Throughout the past seven years, the show has explored various other space-related arcs, including Mars, space minerals, and extraterrestrial life. The recent season concluded last week, with the show expected to end with the upcoming season. But that's where the streamer's franchise ambitions come in.

Enter Star City, an offshoot of For All Mankind that explores the same events from the mothership, but from the Soviet perspective. Season 1 blends the authoritarianism of the Soviet political landscape with the attempt to achieve a major feat. Star City premiered on May 29, on the same day the flagship series was signing off for the season. And now, Apple TV's first sci-fi franchise is officially live and making a mark on streaming.

FlixPatrol has Star City and For All Mankind back-to-back on the streamer's global chart, ranked third and fourth, respectively. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like? Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe.

One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one. 🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher?

The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward. BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes.

CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction. DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead.

I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Is the 'For All Mankind' Universe Worth Investing In? Both shows have received consistently high ratings, even though recent seasons of For All Mankind have faltered in storytelling quality.

Star City has been lauded for establishing itself as a distinct experience through its mix of political paranoia and scientific invention. Still, the universe carries the Apple TV mark of quality, characterized by fresh ideas executed well, delivering quality storytelling through character-centric narratives. It helps that the shows have a high budget and don't compromise in many respects.

With the success this universe is seeing, Apple TV can safely jump into the franchise and spin-off game without worrying about having a bad precedent. Whether Severance or Ted Lasso becomes the next franchise remains to be seen. Subscribe to our newsletter for streaming franchise deep dives Our newsletter delivers expert analysis and clear guides on Apple TV's franchise moves — from For All Mankind to Star City — giving readers the context needed to understand which spin-offs truly matter.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Stream Star City and For All Mankind on Apple TV, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Star City Like Follow Followed TV-MA Drama War & Politics Science Fiction Thriller Release Date May 28, 2026 Network Apple TV Showrunner Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert Cast Directors Jamie Payne, Kasia Adamik, Stefan Schwartz Writers Megan McDonnell Creator Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Ronald D. Moore Powered by Expand Collapse





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Apple TV+ Star City For All Mankind Spinoff Sci-Fi Franchise Streaming Series Alternate History Space Race

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