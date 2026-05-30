Apple TV launches Soviet perspective spin‑off in alternate history space saga

Apple TV's newest series expands its acclaimed alternate history franchise by presenting the Cold War space race from the Soviet side, featuring Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell‑Martin and Alice Englert, and has earned a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple TV continues its streak of high quality science fiction with the launch of a new series that expands the universe of its long‑running alternate history franchise.

The fresh installment debuted with two episodes that immediately earned a flawless rating on a major review aggregator, signalling strong audience and critic approval. Its premiere was carefully timed to follow the season five finale of the platform's inaugural sci‑fi show, a move that underscores the close relationship between the two programmes.

The new drama serves as a spin‑off, shifting the narrative focus from the American perspective that dominated the original to the Soviet side of the Cold War space rivalry, offering viewers a fresh angle on the endless Space Race theme. Set against a backdrop where the competition to reach the stars never ceased, the series follows a cast of characters drawn from real historical figures and imagined operatives.

Rhys Ifans portrays the chief architect of the Soviet space programme, a man whose ambition drives the plot forward. Opposite him, Anna Maxwell‑Martin plays a seasoned KGB agent tasked with safeguarding state secrets while navigating internal power struggles. The youthful energy of the show is embodied by Alice Englert, who takes on the role of a rookie cosmonaut confronting the perils of early spaceflight and the political machinations surrounding it.

Their intersecting storylines illuminate the complexities of Soviet politics, scientific innovation, and the human cost of an unending quest for dominance beyond Earth. The series builds on the narrative foundation laid by its predecessor, which first aired in 2019 as part of Apple TV's launch slate alongside titles such as The Morning Show and Dickinson.

Over the years the original programme progressed from a 1970s setting to later seasons that leapt forward in time, exploring the consequences of a world where lunar colonies, Martian settlements and private space enterprises became commonplace. The new spin‑off mirrors this ambitious scope, promising elaborate world‑building, intricate diplomatic intrigue, and high‑stakes space missions.

Production values are reportedly on par with the parent series, featuring authentic period costumes, detailed set designs, and cutting‑edge visual effects that bring the era's technology to life. Fans can expect a blend of political thriller and classic adventure, with each episode delivering both personal drama and broader commentary on the ideological clash that defined the late twentieth century.

The show is slated to run for several seasons, ending the broader saga of the alternate history universe in 2027 with a final sixth season of the original series, while the spin‑off aims to carve its own legacy within the genre





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Apple TV Science Fiction Alternate History Soviet Space Program Television Series

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