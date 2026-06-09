Apple TV Launches Official Trailer for Camp Snoopy Season 2, Premiering June 26

Apple TV has released the official trailer for the second season of Camp Snoopy, featuring new adventures at Camp Spring Lake, exclusive Peanuts content, and an upcoming animated feature. The series premieres Friday, June 26, and marks a renewed partnership that keeps Apple TV at the forefront of Peanuts entertainment.

Apple TV has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of its animated Peanuts ‑based series Camp Snoopy , promising another summer of outdoor adventures for the beloved characters.

The new trailer, released online this week, showcases scenes of Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts hiking, swimming, building sandcastles, and engaging in classic campyard debates over hot‑dogs versus hamburgers. Set in the picturesque Camp Spring Lake, the series continues to follow Snoopy and friends as they navigate the great outdoors while searching for the elusive hedge toad-a playful nod to the timeless charm of the Peanuts universe.

Season two of Camp Snoopy premieres on Friday, June 26, and will be available exclusively on Apple TV. The streaming platform has secured an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions that will last through 2030, ensuring that fans have ongoing access to both the classic Peanuts library and new original content.

Apple TV first acquired the Peanuts catalog in 2020 and has collaborated on original programming since 2018, including the recent launch of the animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang. The new film follows Snoopy's unexpected escape from home while the rest of the Peanuts gang embarks on an emotional journey to the Big City to find him, ultimately discovering that true friendship means loving each other just as they are.

The Camp Snoopy trailer emphasizes the series' playful humor and the natural camaraderie among Peanuts characters. Viewers will see Snoopy leading the charge as he attempts to outmaneuver a particularly fast hedge toad, while Charlie Brown and friends debate the merits of hot dogs versus hamburgers with the same earnestness that has defined the franchise for decades.

The show's creators have said that they hope to capture the essence of a carefree summer, making the series an ideal choice for families planning to enjoy the season together. Apple TV's exclusive rights include all current and forthcoming Peanuts series, allowing subscribers to binge both the original classic moments and the latest animated adventures in one convenient stream. Beyond the new trailer, Apple TV's commitment to Peanuts content remains strong.

Through its partnership, the company is also developing additional originals and specials that expand the franchise's reach across multiple platforms. The growing lineup ensures that both nostalgic fans and new viewers can experience the humor, heart, and timeless appeal that has made Peanuts a household name for more than 70 years.

As a result, Spring 2024 promises a fresh batch of families, historians, and animation lovers who will all tune in to follow Snoopy and the gang as they unpack new stories on Camp Spring Lake. The league and fans alike are excited to see the next chapter of these classic characters as they grow further than ever before. For anyone looking to catch the latest Peanuts adventures this season, Apple TV's Camp Snoopy Season 2 will be a must‑watch addition.

With its blend of humor, adventure, and friendship, the series serves as a reminder that even today, a little bit of Charlie Brown and Snoopy can bring joy and community into our lives. The premiere date of June 26 opens a window for audiences to enjoy the summer camp vibe while staying grounded in the comical wisdom that have driven the legacy of the Peanuts franchise for generations.





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