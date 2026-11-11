Apple TV Heist Series 12 12 12 Premieres November 13, 2026

Apple TV's heist thriller 12 12 12, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, premieres November 13, 2026, with eight episodes ending December 25.

Apple TV's ambitious heist series 12 12 12 is set to premiere on November 13, 2026, with a two-episode opening. The series was created by Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton and stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. It is one of several high-profile premieres and returns landing in the same week of television releases, which also include new seasons from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, BritBox, and Peacock.

The two opening episodes are titled 'All for a F**king Betamax, Dad' and 'I Want My Halo Back.' The season will conclude after eight episodes on December 25. The release schedule places the thriller at the start of a weekend, giving viewers a multi-week run through the end of the year.

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How the 12 12 12 Heist Story Works

The series centers on a daring, epic raid on a bank vault buried deep beneath the streets of Zurich. The story is built as a zero-sum cat-and-mouse game that stretches across Europe. Each episode follows three separate timelines of the same heist, which gives the structure its title.

The first timeline covers the 12 months of planning that precede the robbery. The second covers the 12 hours of the heist itself. The third covers the 12 days that follow the raid. Viewers see the same operation from three distances, moving between preparation, execution, and fallout within each installment.

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Anthony Mackie plays Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent. Jamie Dornan plays Paul Galvin, an American career criminal. The two characters are locked in a rivalry that the series describes as a zero-sum contest across Europe, with each man pursuing the other as the vault job unfolds.

Cast Roles and Competing Motives in 12 12 12

Mackie's Jack Strickland is a former FBI agent whose disgrace places him outside official law enforcement. His pursuit of Dornan's Paul Galvin drives the cat-and-mouse structure. The source frames the two characters as opponents whose goals cannot both be met, which is why the contest is described as zero-sum.

Dornan's Paul Galvin is characterized as an American career criminal. As the planner and central figure of the vault raid, he sits on the opposing side of Strickland's pursuit. The series places both men at the center of its European setting, linking the heist's Zurich target to a wider chase across the continent.

Premiere Schedule and What Viewers Can Expect Next

Apple TV has scheduled 12 12 12 to begin on November 13, 2026, with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes arrive on a weekly structure leading to the finale on December 25, which gives viewers a fixed endpoint for the eight-episode run.

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The same week also brings the wider television slate. Netflix's eight-episode series The Body, a story about a dance-team initiation gone wrong, arrives on a Wednesday alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 on Prime Video, which returns with a four-episode premiere. Peacock's six-episode mystery thriller The Good Daughter, adapted from Karin Slaughter's novel and starring Meghann Fahy and Rose Byrne, also premieres during the week.