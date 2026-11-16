Apple TV Greenlights Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10

Apple TV officially renews Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10, ending speculation. Gary Oldman returns for filming in London while Jack Lowden's future remains uncertain amid new plot developments.

Apple TV has officially confirmed that the espionage drama Slow Horses will continue its run with the commissioning of Seasons 9 and 10. This decisive move by the streaming service effectively shuts down persistent rumors suggesting the series would conclude after its eighth season. The network's commitment ensures that fans of the award-winning show will see the dysfunctional team at Slough House for two additional chapters.

Production Status and Cast Updates

Season 8 is currently in active production with filming taking place in London. Gary Oldman is the sole cast member whose return has been officially confirmed for the upcoming episodes. The actor continues to portray Jackson Lamb, the brilliant and cantankerous head of the department. No other names have been finalized or announced for the current shooting schedule at this time.

Also read Apple TV Renews Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10

Speculation regarding other main cast members remains unresolved. Jack Lowden's status as a returning actor for Seasons 9 and 10 is currently unclear. This uncertainty stems from recent story developments within the series narrative. Additionally, rumors suggesting Lowden might take on the role of James Bond in a new film franchise have added to the confusion regarding his availability.

Series Premise and Narrative Direction

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents. These agents serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. The team is composed of spies who were sent there due to career-ending mistakes. They frequently find themselves blundering through the complex world of global espionage.

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The upcoming seasons shift the dynamic of the group significantly. The next chapter of the story places the Slow Horses on the run. This change is driven by Diana Taverner, who pulls the team into a deadly revenge-fueled conflict. The narrative focuses on a high-stakes game of retaliation that endangers everyone involved.

Future Outlook for the Franchise

Apple TV has made it clear that there is more story to tell beyond the initial conclusion fans had expected. The greenlight for two more seasons indicates a long-term strategy for the property. The series has been praised for its unique take on the spy genre and its complex character dynamics.

As production continues in London, industry observers await further announcements regarding the full cast. The interplay between the ongoing filming and external rumors about key actors will likely remain a topic of discussion. The commitment to Seasons 9 and 10 provides stability for the creative team and the dedicated fanbase.