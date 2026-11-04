Apple TV Debuts Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy Trailer for November 13 Premiere

Apple TV unveils the trailer for the new Peanuts holiday special Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy, premiering globally on November 13 with music from John Legend and others.

Apple TV has officially unveiled the first trailer for its newest holiday entertainment offering, a special installment titled Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy. This festive animated feature is scheduled to make its global premiere on Friday, November 13, 2026, marking another significant addition to the streaming giant's growing library of original family content.

Snoopy's Mission to Leave Naughty List

The latest entry in the acclaimed Snoopy Presents series continues to follow the beloved beagle as he navigates the holiday season with his characteristic charm and determination. In this specific narrative, Snoopy finds himself in an unfortunate position after landing on Santa's naughty list, a situation that prompts a urgent quest to change his fortune before Christmas arrives.

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With only twelve days remaining until the Christmas holiday, Snoopy embarks on a mission to prove that he is not as mischievous as he may appear. The story highlights the Peanuts gang, who are notably on their best behavior, creating a stark contrast to Snoopy's chaotic efforts to clean up his record and secure his place on the nice list.

Musical Contributions from Star Artists

The visual storytelling of the special is set to be elevated by a diverse and high-profile musical score that features performances from several renowned artists. Listeners can expect to hear original music composed and performed by John Legend, known for his soulful pop sensibilities and chart-topping hits.

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Adding to the auditory landscape, the special incorporates the innovative jazz sounds of Kamasi Washington, bringing a complex and rich texture to the animation. The soundtrack will also feature the smooth, modern soul of Leon Bridges, who contributes to the emotional resonance of the holiday narrative.

Rounding out the musical lineup is Laufey, an artist celebrated for her unique blend of jazz, pop, and classical influences. Her inclusion in the project underscores Apple TV's commitment to providing a sophisticated and varied artistic experience that appeals to both children and adults.

Expanded Streaming Partnership Through 2030

This release is part of a broader, long-term strategic partnership between Apple TV and the rights holders of the Peanuts franchise. Apple TV remains the exclusive streaming home for the entire Peanuts library, including classic episodes and new original productions, under an agreement that extends through the year 2030.

The production of this special involves a collaboration between Peanuts Worldwide and WildBrain, with executive producers overseeing the creative direction. This partnership builds upon a relationship that has existed since Apple Home became the digital home for the classic Peanuts library in 2020.

The current deal also encompasses multiple original programming collaborations that began in 2018, allowing for continuous innovation within the Peanuts universe. The exclusivity agreement ensures that fans must visit Apple TV to access these specific animated features and series, distinguishing them from other traditional broadcast or streaming platforms.

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Upcoming Peanuts Feature Film Development

Beyond this holiday special, Apple TV is currently in active production on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the wider Peanuts gang. The project is being developed by WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide, continuing the studio's focus on high-quality animated storytelling.

The plot of the upcoming feature film centers on Snoopy running away from home, which triggers an emotional journey for Charlie Brown and his friends. The gang travels to the vibrant Big City to search for him, ultimately discovering that true friendship involves accepting one another exactly as they are.

Jeremy Konrad, a journalist who has covered collectibles and film for nearly a decade, provides context on the enduring popularity of these characters. His reporting highlights the deep knowledge of film history that informs the production of these modern animated projects.

The release of Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy serves as a testament to the continued vitality of the Peanuts brand. With a strong musical lineup and a timeless story about redemption and friendship, the special is poised to become a staple of holiday viewing for families worldwide.