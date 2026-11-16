Apple TV Best Shows Nov 16 20 2026 12 12 12 Nocturne

Discover the top Apple TV shows this week, November 16 to 20, 2026. Watch 12 12 12, Nocturne, Where's Wanda?, Bad Monkey, and Stick.

Apple TV subscribers have a robust lineup of acclaimed series to watch during the week of November 16 to 20, 2026. This selection features a mix of returning favorites, new season premieres, and high-stakes thrillers that have dominated viewership charts. The current wave of content includes the platform's number one show and several critically rated dramas and comedies.

12 12 12 Leads Platform Viewership

The number one most-watched show on the platform is 12 12 12, which made its explosive two-part debut on Friday, November 13, 2026. Anthony Mackie stars as a determined FBI agent hunting career criminal and master thief Jamie Dornan. The series chronicles the biggest bank robbery in European history across three distinct timelines.

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The narrative structure shifts between the twelve months of planning the heist, the twelve hours required to execute the crime, and the twelve days the protagonist spends tracking down the thieves. Set in various locations across Europe, the show releases new episodes every Friday until Christmas Day. It is currently recognized as the most thrilling new release on Apple TV for this week.

Nocturne Serial Killer Thriller Returns

Nocturne ranks as the number two most popular new series on the streamer's worldwide viewership chart during this period. The crime thriller stars Liev Schreiber as a police detective investigating a serial killer. The antagonist is played by Emmy winner Stephen Graham, who is plotting murders from behind bars.

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Based on the bestselling book series by Lars Keplar, the show has earned an eighty-five percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. It releases its fifth of ten episodes on Friday, November 20, with the season finale scheduled for Christmas Day. Fans of mysterious and chilling crime dramas will find this series to be the best option for binge-watching this week.

Dark Comedy Where's Wanda? Continues

Where's Wanda? released its second season premiere in late October and continues to drop new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV. The comedy-drama series follows two parents who take matters into their own hands after local law enforcement fails to find their missing daughter.

Despite the serious premise, the show heavily leans into dark comedy, earning a perfect one hundred percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The season two finale is set to arrive on December 9, making the current release window an ideal time for viewers to start watching. It stands out as one of the best hidden gems on the platform right now.

Bad Monkey Season Two Anticipation

Following the release of the trailer for Bad Monkey season two, the first season offers a compelling entry point for new viewers. Vince Vaughn leads the comedy-crime series as Andrew Yancy, a detective investigating a potential homicide after a fisherman discovers a severed arm in Southern Florida.

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Created for television by Bill Lawrence and based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen, the series holds a near-perfect ninety-two percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Season two is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, December 2, making the first season a must-watch leading up to the next installment. It remains one of the streamer's top comedy series offerings.

Stick Golf Comedy With New Episodes

Stick season two arrived on November 4 and releases its fourth of ten episodes on Wednesday, November 18. The golf comedy-drama features Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer coaching a rising star while attempting a comeback.

The series boasts a strong ensemble cast including Timothy Olyphant and Marc Maron. Season two also introduces Rhea Seehorn, an Emmy-winning actress known for her role in Vince Gilligan's Pluribus. For viewers seeking an easy and casual watch, Stick provides a highly entertaining option with its blend of sports drama and comedy.