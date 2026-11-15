Apple TV Adds 28 Days Later and Non-Original Films to Library

Apple TV expands its catalog beyond original content by adding 28 Days Later and other major films. The streamer now features a new section for non-Apple titles.

Apple TV has officially broken its seven-year tradition of exclusively showcasing original programming by expanding its library to include major non-original films and classic hits. This strategic shift introduces a dedicated section titled "Great Movies Available Now on Apple TV," allowing subscribers to access a broader range of Hollywood favorites alongside the platform's proprietary content.

Apple TV Catalog Expansion Details

The streamer, which previously restricted its movie offerings to productions financed and produced solely by the tech giant, has now opened its doors to external intellectual property. This change marks a significant pivot in Apple TV's content strategy, aiming to compete more aggressively with established streaming competitors by leveraging established brand recognition and audience loyalty associated with major cinematic releases.

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High-profile titles are now available to viewers, including Steven Spielberg's iconic 1982 science fiction classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Additionally, the library features Ryan Murphy's romantic drama Eat, Pray, Love, which stars Julia Roberts in a journey of self-discovery. Marvel Studios' 2019 entry Spider-Man: Far From Home is also part of this new selection, bringing superhero action to the platform alongside these diverse genres.

Another notable addition is Danny Boyle's 2002 sci-fi thriller 28 Days Later, starring Cillian Murphy. The film has proven to be a popular choice among subscribers since its inclusion, capitalizing on the actor's continued prominence in the entertainment industry. This addition allows fans to revisit the zombie outbreak narrative that defined a genre for over two decades.

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Cillian Murphy Career Momentum

Cillian Murphy continues to maintain a significant presence in global media following his recent work. Earlier this year, Murphy concluded his long-running portrayal of Tommy Shelby in the historical crime drama Peaky Blinders. The franchise transitioned to film with Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, released on Netflix, which achieved immediate commercial success.

The film garnered 25.3 million views within its first three days of release, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Shelby family saga. The strong viewer response was swift and decisive, leading producers to greenlight two additional six-episode seasons before the movie had even debuted. This decision reflects the high demand for the character and the storytelling style associated with creator Steven Knight.

Murphy also returned to the screen in late 2026 to reprise his role as Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Directed by Nia DaCosta, this horror sequel serves as a direct continuation of the original 28 Days Later narrative. Murphy's appearance in the film sets up the final chapter of the horror story, maintaining continuity with the original creative team of director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland.

Strategic Impact on Subscribers

The inclusion of legacy titles like E.T. and 28 Days Later addresses a long-standing gap in the Apple TV catalog. For years, subscribers were forced to utilize multiple platforms to access major Hollywood franchises, often leading to fragmented viewing experiences. By integrating these well-known films, Apple TV reduces the need for users to subscribe to competing services for basic entertainment needs.

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This move also signals a broader industry trend where platforms prioritize library depth over exclusive originals to retain users. The addition of recognizable faces and proven box office hits provides immediate value to new and existing subscribers. The "Great Movies Available Now" section acts as a gateway, encouraging exploration of the broader catalog beyond Apple-produced series.

Future Implications for Streaming

As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly saturated, content aggregation strategies are becoming essential for growth. Apple TV's decision to license and feature non-original content suggests a flexible approach to content acquisition. This could lead to further expansions in the "Great Movies" section, potentially adding more recent blockbusters or critically acclaimed classics in the near future.

For audiences, the immediate benefit is a richer, more diverse viewing experience without additional cost. The presence of major stars like Cillian Murphy and iconic franchises ensures that the platform remains relevant in a crowded market. As competition intensifies, this hybrid model of exclusive originals and licensed classics may become the standard for successful streaming services.