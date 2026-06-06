Apple TV+ Achieves EGOT Milestone in Record Time, Outpacing Competitors

Apple TV+ is on the brink of completing an EGOT-winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-within just six and a half years, setting a new record for streaming services.

Apple TV+ is poised to make history as the first streaming service to achieve an EGOT , securing wins across the four major American entertainment awards: Emmy , Grammy , Oscar , and Tony .

Launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ reached this milestone in a remarkably short span, potentially beating the previous record of 12 years set by Netflix. The journey began with Emmy recognition in 2020, followed by Oscar success in 2024, and Grammy wins earlier in 2025. A potential Tony Award would seal the EGOT, highlighting Apple's rapid ascent in content production across television, film, and theater. Apple's achievement is even more striking when compared to other major streaming platforms.

Hulu, founded in 2007, lacks only a Tony, while Prime Video and HBO Max are missing both a Grammy and a Tony. YouTube, Paramount+, Disney+, and Peacock have only managed Emmy wins so far. Traditional Hollywood studios, despite their long histories, took decades to accumulate EGOT components through theatrical ventures-a pace Apple TV+ has dramatically outdone. This acceleration reflects Apple's strategic investments in high-quality, award-winning content.

Unlike legacy studios that initially focused on film and television, Apple has aggressively pursued projects with crossover appeal, resulting in critical acclaim across board. The swift EGOT completion underscores a shift in the entertainment landscape, where streaming services are now competing directly with-and often surpassing-traditional players in prestige and recognition





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