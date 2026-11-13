Apple TV 4K Review: A19 Chip and Siri Upgrades Justify Price Hike

The new Apple TV 4K features the A19 chip, enhanced Siri with far-field microphones, and expanded HomePod support, setting a new standard for streaming performance despite higher costs.

The streaming market landscape has shifted significantly over the last two years, with global supply chain challenges driving up costs for nearly all consumer electronics. Apple's latest iteration, the Apple TV 4K, enters this inflated market with a price point that is noticeably higher than its previous generation at launch. Despite the premium tag, the device maintains its reputation for delivering uncompromising pure performance, combining superior picture quality, processing speed, and feature depth that remains unmatched by more affordable competitors.

Design Changes and Hardware Upgrades

Visually, the new Apple TV 4K introduces only subtle aesthetic tweaks to its compact form factor. The most evident physical change is the relocation of the front-facing status light from the right side to the center of the unit. Internally, the device has become slightly larger, measuring 0.24mm more in both width and depth, while gaining 3 grams in weight. These dimensional shifts are negligible for end-users, and the Siri Remote retains its exact dimensions of 1.4 inches by 5.4 inches by 0.36 inches. However, the internal engineering sees a massive leap, with Apple replacing the A15 Bionic processor with the new A19 chip.

Also read Apple TV 4K Fourth Gen Review: High Price and Siri Glitches Mar Premium Features

This processor upgrade represents a generational leap comparable to moving from an iPhone 13 to an iPhone 17. Apple states that the A19 chip delivers 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance compared to the previous Apple TV 4K. While independent quantitative benchmarks are not available, the user experience reflects this power, with navigation remaining speedy and the user interface appearing noticeably more fluid. Additionally, the A19 chip includes a dedicated AV1 decoder, which significantly improves HDR rendering efficiency for modern streaming content.

Enhanced Siri and Voice Control Features

Apple has substantially expanded the role of AI in the living room by integrating three far-field microphones directly into the streaming box. This hardware change allows users to interact with Siri without needing to pick up the remote control. Users can now issue voice queries while actively watching television, enabling hands-free operation for finding live TV, movies, shows, and sports events across favorite apps.

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Siri's capabilities have been further enriched by its integration with Messages and other third-party applications. The assistant can now cross-reference personal communications with streaming libraries. For example, if a user asks Siri to play a show that was discussed in a text message, the AI can interpret the context and initiate playback. To ensure privacy, all audio captured by the far-field microphones is processed within the Secure Enclave on the A19 chip. This architecture prevents apps, the operating system, or Apple from accessing the raw voice data, maintaining strict user privacy standards.

Audio Expansion and Smart Home Integration

Audio capabilities have been greatly expanded with support for multi-speaker HomePod setups. Previously, users were limited to a stereo pair of two HomePod or HomePod mini speakers. The new model supports up to four speakers, provided they are connected via Wi-Fi. This allows for a more immersive home theater surround sound system, provided the front and rear speaker pairs are matched. Users can configure two HomePods in the front and two HomePod mini 2s in the rear, or use four identical units of either type.

Once the speakers are placed, the Apple TV 4K automatically locates them and tunes the audio to the room's acoustics using a series of tones. Testing suggests that a mixed configuration of HomePods and HomePod minis offers the ideal balance, with the larger HomePods delivering the necessary bass for a full soundstage and the minis providing dimensional rear audio. A new feature called Whole Room Audio allows all four speakers to play identical audio streams, ensuring that vocals and instruments are heard clearly by everyone in the room, which is particularly useful for parties or live sports commentary. The device also continues to function as a central smart home hub, maintaining its utility for controlling connected home devices.