Apple TV 4K Fourth Gen Review: High Price and Siri Glitches Mar Premium Features

The Apple TV 4K fourth-gen costs $300 and features A19 chip and HomePods, but Siri AI inconsistencies and steep pricing challenge its value for average consumers.

Apple has released the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K for $300, introducing premium hardware upgrades and new AI capabilities that aim to redefine the home theater experience. While the device offers a powerful A19 chip and seamless integration with HomePods for surround sound, testing reveals that the steep price tag is difficult to justify due to inconsistent performance from the new Siri AI features.

Apple TV 4K Hardware Upgrades and Design

The physical design of the Apple TV 4K remains identical to the 2022 model, maintaining the same size, finish, and port configuration while delivering significantly enhanced internal performance. The new model replaces the previous processor with the A19 chip, which first appeared in other Apple devices, and comes standard with 128GB of storage, eliminating the option for a cheaper 64GB version that may suffice for most users. The included aluminum remote retains its visual design and USB-C charging but now features a Find My integration that helps locate the device via the Find My app on your phone.

Also read How to get this Siri camera upgrade for your iPad before its public release

HomePods Enable Apple Surround Sound System

A flagship feature of the new Apple TV 4K is the ability to create a true surround sound system using four HomePods placed around the living room, providing an immersive audio experience for content like Star Wars pod races. This setup allows users to leverage the brand ecosystem for high-fidelity audio that was previously unavailable, making the experience particularly engaging for those already invested in Apple hardware. The combination of the powerful chip and distributed audio creates a cohesive entertainment center that responds well to high-quality media consumption.

Siri AI Personal Context and Voice Recognition Flaws

Apple Intelligence integration allows the box to recognize individual voices and use personal context from paired iPhones to personalize responses, but this feature suffers from notable reliability issues during testing. While the system successfully searched text messages to find a recommended show, it failed to identify recent conversations when prompted for clarification, indicating a disconnect in real-time data processing. Additionally, voice recognition dropped unexpectedly between requests, with the device failing to identify the user moments after successfully answering a previous query, even when the iPhone remained connected on the same Wi-Fi network.

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Command Misinterpretation and User Experience Impact

The Siri AI also demonstrated a tendency to misinterpret specific commands, particularly during live events like the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix broadcast on Apple TV. Attempts to start the race resulted in the playback of unrelated music tracks, such as the song F1 by the 1995 band or São Paulo by The Weeknd, forcing users to spend more time correcting errors than using the standard remote interface. These glitches undermine the convenience of voice control, suggesting that the current iteration of Apple Intelligence requires further refinement to match the premium pricing of the device.

Value Proposition for Apple Ecosystem Consumers

At $300, the Apple TV 4K is significantly more expensive than competing streaming boxes, doubling or quadrupling the cost of rivals while offering incremental physical changes that may not appeal to all consumers. The device is a solid choice only for users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem who prioritize the A19 chip, 128GB storage, and HomePod integration over cost savings. For the broader market, the lack of a lower-cost model and the beta-level reliability of Siri AI make it difficult to recommend the upgrade over previous generations or alternative streaming devices.