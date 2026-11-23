Apple TV series 12 12 12 starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan has become the most-watched show globally on the platform, surpassing Nocturne.

Apple TV has secured the position of the most-watched series on its platform globally with the release of 12 12 12, a crime thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. This achievement comes as the streaming giant maintains a strong content presence during the final weeks of the year, keeping subscribers engaged while traditional broadcast networks reduce their scripted programming output.

12 12 12 Claims Top Streaming Spot

The series has held the number one spot in its second week of availability, according to data from FlixPatrol. It recently surpassed Nocturne, another crime drama that had immediately jumped to the top of the charts upon its initial release late last month. The competition between these two high-profile titles highlights Apple TV's strategy of deploying multiple heavy-hitting genre shows to maintain viewer attention.

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While the end of the calendar year typically sees a lull in major entertainment releases, Apple TV continues to drive significant viewer traffic. The platform's ability to consistently launch compelling narratives ensures that subscribers remain active and engaged, even as audiences might otherwise be distracted by holiday festivities and reduced broadcast offerings from legacy media companies.

Plot and Cast of 12 12 12

Created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, the narrative follows Anthony Mackie as Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent. His counterpart is Jamie Dornan, who portrays Paul Galvin, an American career criminal. The plot involves a tense cat-and-mouse game between these two men who find themselves on opposite sides of the law.

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Their paths converge in Europe, where Galvin is orchestrating a massive heist aimed at robbing a bank vault located deep beneath the streets of Zurich. Strickland has vowed to stop the criminal operation at all costs, creating a high-stakes conflict that drives the series forward. The show explores the intense rivalry and professional pursuit that defines their relationship.

Three-Timeline Narrative Structure

12 12 12 utilizes a unique structural format that divides the story across three distinct timelines. These segments are labeled as twelve months before the heist, twelve hours of the heist, and twelve days after. This non-linear approach allows the creators to build tension and reveal character motivations in a way that differs from standard chronological storytelling.

By shifting between these time periods, the series provides a comprehensive view of the events leading up to the crime, the execution itself, and the immediate aftermath. This technique adds depth to the characters and the plot, offering viewers a multi-layered experience that keeps them engaged as they piece together the full scope of the criminal endeavor.

Ongoing Competition for Viewership

Both 12 12 12 and Nocturne release new episodes on a weekly basis, meaning the race for the top streaming spot is far from over. Nocturne, which stars Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, and Zazie Beetz, remains a strong contender in the global rankings. The series explores a serial killer narrative that captivated audiences immediately upon its debut.

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It remains to be seen whether Nocturne can overtake 12 12 12 in the coming weeks. The continuous release schedule ensures that viewer engagement will remain high, with both shows vying for the attention of Apple TV subscribers. This ongoing competition benefits the platform by sustaining momentum and encouraging viewers to stay subscribed to track the evolving popularity of these series.