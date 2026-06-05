Apple to shutter store this month in struggling California mall in latest blow

The iPhone giant confirmed the closure in North County Mall in Escondido, on June 20th as part of a broader decision to pull out of three mall locations nationwide, including sites in Connecticut a…

The Escondido location will permanently shut its doors on Saturday, June 20, as part of a broader decision that will see Apple exit three mall stores nationwide on the same day.

The company said deteriorating mall conditions and the departure of other retailers contributed to the closures. Over the past 12 months, Apple has permanently closed three US stores:Connecticut: Apple Trumbull at Trumbull MallEmployees at the California and Connecticut locations will not be laid off.

However, the Towson, Maryland closure affects roughly 78 to 90 employees, who could face job losses depending on internal placement outcomes. The closures come despite Apple’s formidable financial position. According to its latest quarterly filing, the company reported approximately $146.6 billion in total cash and marketable securities. Shares of AAPL have surged 54.06% over the past year, sharply outperforming the S&P 500, which gained roughly 27.98% over the same period.

Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO on Sept. 1, moving into the role of Executive Chairman. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering and a 25-year company veteran. Even as Apple remains financially dominant, its pullback from select mall locations signals shifting retail priorities, and deepening challenges for traditional shopping centers. Apple and Consumer Electronics Displayed at Best Buy in Northern California.





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