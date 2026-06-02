Apple to Introduce Seamless Bill-Splitting Feature at WWDC

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is set to unveil new intelligence features and a revamped Siri. But the iPhone users can also expect a new bill-splitting tool integrated into the Wallet and Messages apps. The feature, which uses AI to calculate and divide bills, is set to make restaurant bill-splitting a hassle-free process. However, its reliance on Apple Cash and lack of Android support may pose some limitations.

Apple 's Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ) is set to focus on its advanced intelligence features, with the company expected to unveil updates to its operating systems.

However, a new bill-splitting tool for iPhone users is also on the horizon. Following previous reports about a Siri revamp, Bloomberg now reports that Apple will introduce a seamless bill-splitting feature integrated into the Wallet and Messages apps. Users can simply snap a photo of the receipt, and the feature will automatically calculate and divide the bill, including tax and tip. The tool will generate payment requests, allowing users to settle their share via Apple Cash.

However, the feature's reliance on Apple Cash, which is U.S.-only, may limit its global usability. Additionally, the lack of Android support could exclude some users from participating. It remains unclear if the tool will support in-person payments at the point of sale. This potential bill-splitting feature is part of Apple's tradition of incorporating third-party app functionalities into its own ecosystem, a practice known as 'Sherlocking'.

Several apps, such as Venmo and Cash App, already offer bill-splitting tools, which could face competition from Apple's solution. The official announcement at WWDC will provide more clarity on these aspects





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