Apple to Give AirPods Settings Menu a Significant Makeover in iOS 27

Apple is reportedly planning to give the AirPods settings menu a significant makeover in iOS 27, making it easier for users to manage their AirPods features.

In a move that could make managing AirPods settings easier, Apple is reportedly planning to give the wireless earphones a significant makeover in iOS 27.

According to Mark Gurman, the AirPods settings menu in the Settings app may be getting a more functional, better organized, and more streamlined design. This change is expected to make it easier for users to manage their AirPods features, including major features available on the more expensive models.

The new menu is said to be a response to criticism of the current experience of managing AirPods settings, which requires users to connect their AirPods to their iPhone or iPad to access the menu. The menu disappears when the AirPods are removed, and users have to put them back on to access it again. Apple has not announced a standalone AirPods app, but Gurman suggests that this may be available in future iOS releases.

A standalone app would allow users to manage their AirPods features without having to connect them to their device. The AirPods settings menu is currently hidden in the Settings app, and users have to use the Settings app to start a hearing test, check the AirPods firmware version, and update the AirPods manually.

The absence of a standalone AirPods app has been a point of criticism for the device, and Apple's reported plans to give the AirPods settings menu a makeover may address some of these concerns. However, it remains to be seen whether Apple will release a standalone AirPods app in the future. Apple has a history of turning Settings menus into standalone apps, as seen with the release of a standalone Passwords app in iOS 18.

This move could make managing AirPods settings easier and more convenient for users





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