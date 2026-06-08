Apple’s New Siri AI Is Ready to Get Personal

From a stand-alone app to a Google Gemini partnership, here’s everything you need to know from WWDC 2026 about Apple’s upcoming overhaul of Siri.

, attempts to make the smartphone voice assistant more helpful, attuned to iPhone users’ personal data, and action-oriented. A major aspect of this Siri revamp is a partnership with Google Gemini to help power the AI tool’s underlying model as part of Apple Intelligence.

After extended delays, Apple is moving forward with a dynamic repositioning of Siri that changes how the voice assistant appears onThis revamp is expected to roll out to consumers later this year. Soon, users will also be able to have chatbot-style interactions with Siri and access past conversations, similar to the user experience on.

Siri will also be able to use personal information stored on your phone—including what’s currently on your screen—when answering questions.while the generative AI revolution raged around it. Other voice assistants like Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT were able to eclipse Apple’s efforts in a short time.

“Over the last few years, with the growth of large language models, some of these assistants have gotten tremendously capable—while Siri has remained relatively programmatic and limited in what it can do,” says Avi Greengart, a lead analyst and president of This new Siri can simply do more. If you want help composing an email, the revamped Siri can pull in contextual information from yourdevices, like details tucked away in your Notes app, to generate a response for you.

It can even compose draft texts to send to your group chats. Siri is following a similar pitch set forth by other hot assistants in 2026: Give the AI tool more personal info so it can be a better helper. , it was a breakthrough moment for smartphone voice assistants. This nascent version of Siri could check the weather, make appointments, and set timers.

The Zooey Deschanel launch video where she lounges around in pajamas and asks Siri whether it's raining outside is permanently etched into my brain. Rather than some app you needed to download, the voice assistant was now built right into the device. This culminated on the WWDC stage in 2024 when Apple announced a bevy of new Siri features that were slated to arrive for iPhone owners.

The company positioned these fresh, highly personalized updates as a core reason for buying a newer smartphone. When these AI features failed to materialize fully in a timely manner, consumers struck Apple with a false-advertising lawsuit and settled for a Despite the company’s early success with Siri, is Apple too late here to succeed alongside the next generation of AI assistants? That doesn’t seem to be the case, based on the company’s history.

“Apple has really done a very good job at standing on the shoulders of the giants that came before them and taking things forward,” says Ramon Llamas, a research director on the devices and displays team for. “They did that with smartphones. They did that with smartwatches. ” Success here hinges on how Apple executes on this new Siri and whether device owners feel like the updates are genuinely useful.

At that same WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced Siri’s ChatGPT integration, where users could route their voice questions to OpenAI’s chatbot, if they wanted, for answers. Siri’s stand-alone app is a move by Apple to make the experience of using its voice assistant feel up to the standards users might expect from an AI tool in 2026. This will let users return to chats they’ve had with Siri and continue previous threads.

So, in addition to being a voice assistant, the Siri experience is now more fleshed out, with the ability to send text requests as well as upload files. Siri is also moving into the camera app, offering a Google Lens–style experience where users can ask questions about what they are seeing. Apple is known for protecting user privacy. Even so, some experts are still nervous about how user’s personal data will be accessed.

“It could have good benefits, make you super efficient, and be really helpful, but it does make the privacy issue a little bit more murky,” says Marshini Chetty, a computer scientist at, it obscured the IP addresses of users and had OpenAI not store user requests—the company appears to be taking a similar, privacy preserving approach with this launch. In today’s presentation, Apple highlighted Siri’sto generative AI continues to reverberate with users.

While some people are obsessed with AI-powered tools, others do their best to abstain from using them or bemoan generative AI’s inevitable encroachment into the apps they use every day.at UC Berkeley.

“At the same time, all of these companies are invested in this. That's why it's getting shoved down everyone's throats, regardless of whether they actually want it. ” I’m excited to go hands-on with Apple’s revamped AI assistant later this year to see how much Siri has actually changed.

When I recently gave Google’s Gemini access to all of my personal data, in hopes of better automations and more finely attuned outputs, I was surprised at just how well the tool performed, and I was creeped out by the deep insights it gleaned from my unfiltered information. Hey Siri, will you feel the same? Let’s chat and find out.is WIRED's service writer, focused on explaining crucial topics and helping readers get the most out of their technology.

Prior to WIRED, Reece covered streaming at Business Insider. ... The Top New Features in Google’s Android 17—and Gemini Intelligence—Coming This Summer You’ll soon be able to generate your own widgets or ask Gemini to finish a booking in Chrome on Android. Google is sprucing up its Gemini models, revamping search, and enabling AI agents in everything.

There are also some spiffy new smart glasses coming this fall. Vibe-coded results! Super widgets! Bots that never sleep!

Google’s vision for the future of Search is hyper-personalized, automated, and extremely AI. Meta Deletes Face-Recognition System From Its Smart Glasses App After WIRED Report The code WIRED identified is gone from the latest version of Meta AI, the companion app for the company’s smart glasses. Meta won’t say why or whether it’s coming back. Code reviewed by WIRED uncovered an unreleased face-recognition system embedded in Meta’s smart glasses platform.

It’s designed to identify people via biometric data stored on users’ phones. From killing your chatbots to optimizing your prompts, here are the best ways to go full AI native and conquer the new world. Gemini Spark Is Google’s Response to OpenClaw’s 24/7 AI AgentThe Thinking Machines Lab founder and former CTO of OpenAI tells WIRED she isn’t interested in automating people out of jobs. Instead, she’s building AI that can collaborate.

OpenAI is once again reorganizing its executive ranks as part of its effort to unify ChatGPT and Codex into one core product experience.





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