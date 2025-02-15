Apple's iPhone SE 4 Set to Launch February 19th with 5G Modem and A18 Chip

Apple is poised to unveil its newest budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 4, on February 19th. The device is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and a 48MP rear camera. The iPhone SE 4 will be powered by Apple's new A18 chip and utilize its own 5G modem.

Apple 's highly anticipated budget iPhone model, rumored to be the iPhone SE 4, is set to launch on February 19th, according to insider information from Tim Cook. The new device is expected to resemble its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED edge-to-edge display, the familiar notch, Face ID, gesture navigation, and a single 48MP rear camera utilizing computational photography for impressive image quality.

This upcoming iPhone will mark a significant milestone as it will debut Apple's proprietary 5G modem chip, a departure from relying on Qualcomm's modems for cellular connectivity. Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by Apple's latest 3nm A18 application processor (AP), a leap from the 5nm A15 Bionic found in the iPhone SE 3. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 4 will become the best-selling iPhone SE model to date, with estimated shipments reaching 22 million units annually. This projection positions it as a strong contender in the budget smartphone market, potentially surpassing the iPhone SE 3's sales figures. The success of the iPhone SE 4 could also impact Qualcomm's revenue, as Apple's transition to its own 5G modem chips reduces its reliance on Qualcomm's components. In response, Qualcomm is reportedly exploring its modem patents to identify potential licensing opportunities that could mitigate the revenue loss





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IPHONE SE 4 APPLE LAUNCH BUDGET 5G A18 CHIP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple to do away with multi-year Apple Care+ option at physical Apple StoresAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Read more »

Weekly Horoscope For February 2 to February 8Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer. Stardust is the resident astrologer for Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue and The Hoodwitch. She has two upcoming books: “Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage” is due out this May from Hardie Grant Books and “The Cosmic Deck” from Chronicle Books is due out in November.

Read more »

Power Lawyers 2025: Nominations Are Open for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Attorneys ListThe submission deadline for THR's 19th annual Power Lawyers feature is February 28.

Read more »

Apple iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch as Soon as February 11thThe next-generation iPhone SE, codenamed V59, is expected to debut with a notch design, a single 12MP rear camera, and Apple's own 5G modem chip. It may also feature an edge-to-edge display and replace Touch ID with Face ID. The device is likely to be priced similarly to its predecessor, starting at $429 for the 64GB model.

Read more »

Apple will introduce its 'newest member of the family' on February 19Kris Holt joined Engadget as a contributing reporter on the news desk in 2018. He has been writing about technology, games, streaming and entertainment for over a decade after starting his career as a sub-editor on a local newspaper. Kris holds a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Dundee.

Read more »

What's Coming to Apple TV+ in February 2025Apple TV+ promises another strong month of new releases in February 2025. The lineup includes the heartwarming comedy 'Love You to Death (A muerte)', the action-packed thriller 'The Gorge', the soccer documentary 'Onside: Major League Soccer', and the second season of the mystery drama 'Surface'. Plus, the medical drama 'Berlin ER' adds another layer to the diverse offerings.

Read more »